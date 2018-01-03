Startup Ownzones Touts Industry’s Speediest IMF File Transcoding, Pay-as-You-Go Model

Ownzones Media Network, an over-the-top video distribution and media company, claims it has made a huge leap forward in processing movies with the SMPTE’s Interoperable Master Format (IMF) standard.

According to the startup, the Ownzones Connect solution is able to perform IMF asset transcoding 40 times faster than conventional methods, using a cloud-based approach. Using a parallel architecture with cloud transcoding, the company says Ownzones Connect can process a film with a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes in just 6 minutes.

In addition, the company has introduced a “pay-as-you-go” model to let content owners distribute assets in the new SMPTE IMF format standard without any upfront investment.

“Ownzones has taken the digital distribution process to the cloud, providing increased efficiency due to a state-of-the-art, all-cloud workflow that is more scalable for faster processing at a lower cost,” Ownzones CEO Dan Goman said.

The Interoperable Master Format is a SMPTE standard for providing a single, interchangeable master file format and structure for the distribution of content — designed to eliminate the need to produce multiple video assets for endpoint devices.

Related High Hopes: Pot-Centric Channel 420TV to Light Up Later This Year

Last November, Ownzones Connect was unveiled at the Amazon Web Services conference in Las Vegas, as part of the launch of AWS Elemental MediaConvert. While the current Ownzones Connect offering uses AWS, the company says it’s “cloud agnostic” and can connect into any provider.

To date, Ownzones Connect has delivered over 10,000 movies to destination points including Apple TV, Amazon Video and Comcast. The company’s customers include British Pathe, Magnolia Pictures, Scripps Networks Interactive, Sony PlayStation Vue and Roku.

The company introduced the pay-as-you-go model for Ownzones Connect on Dec. 1. The company charges on a cost-per-minute basis, ranging between $1-$5 based on the type of file it is packaging and delivering. In addition, Ownzones plans on offering a variety of pricing options including: annual and/or monthly user seat-based licenses with discounts based on volume.

Ownzones operates three content-delivery centers — located in Los Angeles; Bucharest, Romania; and Belgrade, Serbia — that power its worldwide OTT distribution network.

Founded in 2010, the Beverly Hills-based company has enlisted Craig Kornblau, formerly Universal Studios’ home entertainment chief, as a media and entertainment consultant.

In addition to providing content distribution and technology solutions, Ownzones also is developing consumer-facing over-the-top programming brands including the 420TV channel pot-lifestyle channel (now set to launch in February 2018).