Oscars: Jordan Peele’s WTF Moment, Disney Studios ‘Coco’ Congrats Among Top Social Posts

As the 2018 Oscars played out Sunday night on social, the most buzzworthy moments included Jordan Peele’s reaction to winning best screenplay for “Get Out” and the Walt Disney Studios’ congratulating the “Coco” team for their best animated feature win.

On , Disney’s felicitaciones to team “Coco” was the most-loved Oscars-related post on throughout the night, standing at more than 80,000 “love” reactions as of Monday morning.

The top 5 most talked-about moments on Facebook related to the Academy Awards were: “The Shape of Water” winning best picture; Gary Oldman winning best actor for “Darkest Hour”; Frances McDormand accepting best actress for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and asking all fellow female nominees in every category to stand and be recognized; and “Coco” winning best animated feature film. Those were followed by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel surprising “A Wrinkle In Time” moviegoers with Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot and other stars to thank fans for going to the movies

reported that “Coco” was the No. 1 most-tweeted-about movie on Oscars night, followed by best-picture winner “The Shape of Water,” “Dunkirk,” “Call Me by Your Name” and “Get Out.”

Related Frances McDormand's Alleged Oscar Thief Arrested Oscars Embrace Inclusion, but the Winners Were More Conventional Than Revolutionary (Column)

The most-retweeted post of the night was Jordan Peele’s reaction after he won the trophy for best screenplay for “Get Out”, with more than 134,000 retweets as of Monday a.m.:

Overall, Oscars moments Sunday night that drove the most activity on were: “The Shape of Water” winning best picture; Oscar Isaac, Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran and BB-8 presenting the best animated feature award to “Coco”; Peele’s win for “Get Out”; and McDormand’s best-actress win.

On Instagram, meanwhile, Ansel Elgort’s selfie with Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer was the photo that drew the most likes, while “Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot’s pre-show beauty reveal was the most-liked video.