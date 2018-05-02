You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oculus Go Hack: How to Transfer Files to and From Facebook's New VR Headset

Janko Roettgers

Facebook’s new Oculus Go virtual reality (VR) headset ships with access to over 1000 apps. But what if you want to load your own content onto the device, be it 360-degree clips, or simply regular videos that you might want to watch in the comfort of the Go’s virtual movie theater?

Luckily, uploading files to the Go isn’t hard at all. The device comes with a mini USB port for charging purposes. However, you can also use the same port, and even the USB cable that the Go ships with, to connect the headset to your computer’s USB port and transfer data. How exactly this works depends on your computer:

Mac users first need to download the Android File Transfer tool, a free application made by Google. After installing and running it, you simply connect your computer and Go via USB. Upon connecting, the headset is going to ask whether you want to “allow access to data,” complete with a helpful explanation that “the connected device will be able to access files on this headset.” Select accept, and you are ready to go.

Windows users don’t even need any extra software. Simply need to connect the USB cable to their PC. Upon connecting, the headset is going to ask whether you want to “allow access to data,” complete with a helpful explanation that “the connected device will be able to access files on this headset.” Select accept, and then open the Windows file explorer. Pick “VR headset,” which is being listed next to any other external storage devices, be it USB drives or DVD burners, and Windows will give you access to the Go’s file system.

Chromebook / Chrome OS users can also use their computer’s Files app to access the Go. Connect both devices via USB. Upon connecting, the headset is going to ask whether you want to “allow access to data,” complete with a helpful explanation that “the connected device will be able to access files on this headset.” Select accept, and a window with the VR headset’s file system should open up automatically.

You can upload videos to the “Movies” folder, and photos to the “Pictures” folder. Both are then available in VR through the Oculus Go’s gallery.

But wait, there’s more: The USB connection can also be used to download media from the Oculus Go headset, including screenshots and videos you filmed while using the device. You can even delete files if you want to clear some of the device’s storage space.

Speaking of which: There is currently no way to check how much storage space you have used up after downloading a few apps to the Go. The headset does warn you when you only have 2 GB left, and then again at the 500 MB mark, but otherwise, it’s pretty much a guessing game. However, once you connect via USB, you learn exactly how many bytes you’ve left.

