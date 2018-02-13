You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong Casts Doubt on Future of Go90

Janko Roettgers

Oath CEO Tim Armstrong told the audience of Recode’s Code Media conference in Huntington Beach, Calif. Tuesday Verizon’s mobile video service Go90 is being folded into Oath, with Verizon distributing content that was previously exclusive to Go90 on various Yahoo and Verizon properties.

“We had two separate strategies now, now it will be one strategy,” he said. “We have taken Go90 into Oath.”

Turning Go90 from a standalone service into a multi-platform distribution strategy could also mean that Go90’s consumer-facing brand may eventually go away, even though this won’t happen imminently. “The brand will remain, I don’t know how long for,” Armstrong said Tuesday.

Verizon launched Go90 in late 2015 with a focus on mobile video for a millennial generation, with content from partners including AwesomenessTV, Vice, New Form Digital and Endemol Beyond. “Go90 was a super ambitious project,” Armstrong said Tuesday.

However, he conceded that it was hard to build a standalone brand for the service, saying that it “was sort of off on its own.” Go90 underwent multiple iterations, and the team behind it was switched out halfway through. Verizon decided to lay off most of the former Intel Media OnCue team a year ago, and handed over the development of Go90 to the former Vessel team.

On Tuesday, Armstrong said that oath would be able to use the deals Go90 had struck to enhance its video strategy across the board. “The content deals really match with distribution,” he said.

