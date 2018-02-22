‘Parks and Recreation’ Team Rips Into NRA for Using Amy Poehler GIF

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Poehler - Parks and Recreation
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

The NRA thanked the spokeswoman who repped the gun-lobbying org at CNN’s town hall Wednesday about the Florida high-school massacre by tweeting a GIF of Amy Poehler’s character from NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation” saying “Thank you.”

But the team behind the popular show, in no uncertain terms, told the NRA it was way out of bounds.

On Twitter, Michael Schur, creator of “Parks and Rec” and an outspoken proponent of gun control, tweeted a request to the NRA to remove the image. “Hi, please take this down,” he tweeted Wednesday. “I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

Schur added: “Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: ‘Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f— off?'” Schur’s post had more than 50,000 retweets and 188,000 likes within nine hours.

Dana Loesch, a conservative commentator and NRA spokeswoman, deflected questions from the Parkland high-school students at the event about whether the government should make it harder to obtain semiautomatic weapons.

CNN organized the town hall after last week’s mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., left 17 dead. It was designed to be a forum for students, families and community members to query politicians about their plans for policies to reduce the risk of extraordinary gun violence.

Nick Offerman, who played Ron Swanson on “Parks and Rec,” also laid into the NRA and Loesch. The actor-comedian tweeted at them: “@NRA @DLoesch our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat s—.” He ended his post with an emoji of the U.S. flag.

Parks and Recreation” aired for seven seasons on NBC from 2009-15. The cast, led by Poehler, included Offerman, Rashida Jones, Paul Schneider, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza and Chris Pratt.

As of Thursday morning, the NRA’s tweet with the Poehler GIF remained up (with about 1,100 retweets):

    Amazon Sets Spanish-Language Content Pact With Televisa (EXCLUSIVE)

  Europe's Unified Digital Market: Final Judgement

    Europe's Unified Digital Market: Final Judgement Set in Motion

  Telefonica's Movistar + Original Series Drive

    Telefonica Monetizes Movistar + Original Series Investment

  'Fleabag' Team to Develop Romantic-Comedy Series

    'Fleabag' Team to Develop Romantic-Comedy Series With Entertainment One

  Sony Sets 'The Launch' for International

    Sony Prepares 'The Launch' for International Take Off

  HBO Renews 'High Maintenance' and 'Crashing'

    HBO Renews 'High Maintenance' and 'Crashing' for Season 3

  Michael O'Neill

    TV News Roundup: 'Scandal' Books Michael O'Neill in Recurring Guest Role

