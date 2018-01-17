Nicolas Cage’s ‘Humanity Bureau’ Set for Theatrical, Virtual Reality Releases (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicolas Cage’s sci-fi action-thriller “The Humanity Bureau” has been set for a March 2 release as a standalone episode of a virtual reality series “The Humanity Bureau VRevolution.”

The film, set in the near future with global warming wreaking havoc in parts of the American Midwest, will be released in standard theatrical theaters, Barco Escape format theaters and Premium Video On Demand on April 6. The title takes its name from a government agency that exiles members of society deemed unproductive and banishes them to a colony known as New Eden.

“We shot the film in three different formats, including standard theatrical, 3-screen Barco Escape theatrical, and cinematic virtual reality to provide multiple avenues for audiences to engage with and experience the story’s universe,” said producer Kevin DeWalt. “We hope to give viewers more options for alternative content within today’s new media.”

Cage plays an ambitious and impartial caseworker who sets out to save the lives of a woman (Sarah Lind) and her child (Jakob Davies), while exposing the truth about the bureau’s secrets. Hugh Dillon also stars as a villainous Humanity Bureau Officer.

“The Humanity Bureau” is directed by Rob W. King for a script by Dave Schultz. Producers are DeWalt, Danielle Masters, and Kelly-Rae Buchan. Co-producers are Andy Holmes and Benjamin DeWalt. Executive producers are Guy Griffithe, Andre Relis, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Robert Jones, Frank White, Doug Falconer, Jason Brooks, Allison Taylor, Charlie Saikaley and Tamer Abaza.

“The Humanity Bureau VRevolution,” is produced by Josh Courtney, Travis Cloyd and Rob Bryanton. This experience takes the user through alternative storylines that co-exist with the feature film, but can be viewed as standalone episodes.

“The Humanity Bureau” is the first picture to be released under the newly formed distribution company, QME Entertainment Inc., a joint venture between Quiver Distribution Inc. and Minds Eye Entertainment. It’s produced by Minds Eye Entertainment in association with Bridgegate Pictures, VMI Worldwide, Invico Capital and The Fyzz Facility.