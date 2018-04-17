Netflix Stock Shoots to All-Time High After Strong Q1 Earnings

The Netflix juggernaut continues to rage on: The company’s shares popped to a new all-time high Tuesday, a day after Netflix reported better-than-forecast first quarter subscriber additions.

The streamer’s shares jumped 9.2% on Tuesday, closing at $336.06 per share. Netflix reported 7.4 million net streaming subscriber additions in Q1, to stand at 125 million worldwide.

With a current market cap of around $146 billion, Netflix is nearly as valuable as both the Walt Disney Co. and Comcast, each of which have market capitalizations of about $154 billion.

“We have big plans for content growth, and you should expect that to continue,” Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in a recorded Q&A discussing the results on Monday.

Netflix’s strong Q1 results led many Wall Street analysts to revise their financial forecasts for the company. UBS’s Eric Sheridan, for example, raised his price target on Netflix from $345 to $375 per share.

“We see investors willing to bless an approach of blending sub acquisition costs with marketing costs against content that stimulates both acquisition & retention,” Sheridan wrote in a note to clients Tuesday.

Related Netflix's Ted Sarandos on the Streamers' Cannes Film Festival Debut Netflix Orders Supernatural Drama 'The Order' From 'Van Helsing' Producer Nomadic Pictures

Sheridan ticked off two other main points driving Netflix’s share price: The company didn’t suffer a slowdown in sub growth after raising prices in the U.S. and elsewhere, showing signs it has “medium/long term pricing power.” In addition, it has no advertising business, so it’s not as exposed as other large internet companies to potential regulatory headwinds in coming years — an issue that’s come to the fore with the Facebook data-privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica.

As Hastings said Monday, “I’m very glad that we built the business not to be ad-supported but to be subscription… We don’t sell advertising, so I think we’re substantially inoculated from the other issues that are happening in the industry, and that’s great.”

Analyst firm MoffettNathanson raised projections for Netflix’s full-year 2018 results, bumping up revenue estimates by 2.5% (to $16.4 billion) and operating income by 8.3% (to $1.8 billion). However, principal analyst Michael Nathanson still believes Netflix is hugely overvalued. “We are left with the continued displeasure of believing the stock is overvalued but not seeing any legitimate fundamental reason for investors to sell the stock,” he wrote in a note, maintaining a “neutral” rating.

Original content coming to Netflix in the current quarter includes season 2 of “13 Reasons Why,” after the freshman season “was one of the most-watched television shows of the year last year around the world,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos said Monday on the investor Q&A. In addition, Netflix Q2 premieres include returning seasons of “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “GLOW,” “Dear White People,” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” along with comedy feature film “The Week Of” starring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock (set for April 27).

“What Netflix has shown you don’t need everything under the sun — you just need enough original programming to keep people engaged,” said Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph, a media and entertainment data management and analytics firm.