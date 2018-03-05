You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Stock Hits Yet Another All-Time High After Analyst Upgrades, Oscar Win

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Netflix LA headquarters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday.

Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. At Monday’s closing price of $315.00 per share, Netflix now has a market capitalization of more than $136 billion. In just over two months, the stock has soared 57% since Jan. 2.

Among the factors helping to drive up the stock, UBS on Monday raised its 12-month price target on Netflix from $290 to $345 per share, based on projections that the company is increasing its distance from competitors with investments in content and customer growth.

“Netflix has emerged as a content power house that is actively building a global moat,” wrote the analysts, led by UBS’s Eric Sheridan. “With a strong foothold in North American markets, the company is increasingly looking to international markets for the next leg of subscriber growth.”

UBS analysts also cited its proprietary analysis of Google search trends, which indicate Netflix content is achieving the same or higher level of interest and recognition as traditional media incumbents. For example, according to the analysts, Netflix’s “Stranger Things” season 2 captured higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S.

Related

“Analyzing Google search trends across regions for key Netflix originals, we find that premium U.S. original content travels well — ‘Stranger Things’ and ’13 Reasons Why’ already have vast global appeal across regions,” the UBS team wrote.

Also Monday, Macquarie Capital’s Tom Nollen published a research note, specifically calling out Netflix’s opportunity with 4K Ultra HD, as consumers replace older TVs with UHD models. That suggests Netflix is poised to migrate a growing number of subscribers currently on the standard $10-per-month HD plan, to the $14 monthly “family” plan, which allows up to four concurrent streams and access to Ultra HD content.

“Netflix seems to have every secular trend in its favor,” Nollen wrote.

Meanwhile, Netflix on Sunday night notched its first documentary feature film Academy Award for “Icarus,” about Russia’s Olympic athlete doping scandal. It’s not clear how much the Academy Award win affected the stock price, but the prestige factor couldn’t have hurt enthusiasm for the company’s growing Hollywood clout. Netflix’s only other Oscar win came in 2014 for documentary short “The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life.”

Netflix blew past Wall Street forecasts for fourth-quarter 2017 subscriber growth, both in the U.S. and internationally. As of the end of 2017, the company tallied 117.6 million streaming members worldwide, a 25% year-over-year increase, including 54.75 million in the U.S.

Pictured above: Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters building

More Digital

  • Netflix LA headquarters

    Netflix Stock Hits Yet Another All-Time High After Analyst Upgrades, Oscar Win

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Matthew Henick - Facebook

    Facebook Hires BuzzFeed's Matthew Henick in Media-Partnerships Role

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Apple Park Visitor Center sign

    Apple Working on High-End Headphones to Compete With Own Beats Brand (Report)

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify Cracking Down on Users of Hacked Apps Designed to Steal Premium Features

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Atletico Madrid's midfielder from Spain Saul

    Amazon Prime Video, Mediapro, La Liga Team on Amazon's First Spanish Original Series

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Mel Gibson plays Kurt, Mark Wahlberg

    'Daddy's Home 2' Debuts at No. 1 on DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

  • Netflix Trolls-title-screen

    Netflix Bulks Up Parental Controls With New Features

    Netflix’s stock powered to another record close Monday, with shares ending the day up 4.6%, as investors rallied around a pair of upbeat Wall Street analyst reports and the company’s Oscar win Sunday. Netflix has been on a stock-market tear recently, and the new high comes after the shares hit a record high last Friday. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad