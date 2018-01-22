You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Netflix Took $39 Million Write-Down for ‘Unreleased Content’ — Was It Related to Kevin Spacey Scandal?

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
House of Cards Spacey
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.”

CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call out specific projects, and the $39 million charge immediately set off a guessing game: What was the “unreleased content”?

Given Wells’ comment about sexual harassment, one of its original productions was likely “House of Cards” — which lost Kevin Spacey as its star following sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Last month, Netflix announced that it had reached an agreement to resume production on “HOC” season six, after production was suspended in October. Season 6 of Netflix’s political thriller will star Robin Wright, and will run eight episodes — whereas each of the previous seasons have comprised 13 episodes.

Another possibility: Netflix had scrapped its planned biopic of Gore Vidal starring Spacey in the wake of the sexual-assault accusations against him. The ’80s-set film had been set to be directed by Michael Hoffman and produced by Andy Paterson (“Girl with a Pearl Earring”).

In addition, Netflix pulled the plug on a second stand-up special from Louis CK, after the comedian admitted to sexual misconduct in November.

Also, Netflix suspended production on season 3 of comedy “The Ranch” after Danny Masterson left the show following rape accusations against him; Netflix said production would resume in early 2018 without Masterson.

In its Q4 2017 letter to shareholders, Netflix said only this: “We took a $39m non-cash charge in Q4 for unreleased content we’ve decided not to move forward with. This charge was recognized in content expense in cost of revenues.”

More Digital

  • House of Cards Spacey

    Netflix Took $39 Million Write-Down for 'Unreleased Content' -- Was It Related to Kevin Spacey Scandal?

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • Netflix lobby

    Netflix Execs Say They’re Not Afraid of Disney’s Streaming Service

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • Bright Netflix

    Netflix Blasts Past Q4 Subscriber-Growth Expectations, Shares Soar to All-Time High

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • Rupert Murdoch

    Rupert Murdoch: Facebook Should Pay Publishers Just as Cable Operators Pay for TV

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • vice_logo

    British Presenter Details Allegations of Inappropriate Behavior by Vice Media

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • Vevo Product Head Mark Hall Exits

    Vevo Head of Product Leaves Month After CEO Departure (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

  • dan rather

    Dan Rather to Host Weekly Newscast on Young Turks YouTube Channel

    Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.” CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad