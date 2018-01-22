Netflix Took $39 Million Write-Down for 'Unreleased Content' -- Was It Related to Kevin Spacey Scandal?

Netflix, in announcing its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings with record subscriber additions, said it had taken a $39 million write-down related to content “we’ve decided not to move forward with.”

CFO David Wells, during a company-hosted earnings interview Monday, said the charge was related to the “societal reset related to sexual harassment.” But Netflix brass did not call out specific projects, and the $39 million charge immediately set off a guessing game: What was the “unreleased content”?

Given Wells’ comment about sexual harassment, one of its original productions was likely “House of Cards” — which lost Kevin Spacey as its star following sexual assault allegations against the actor.

Last month, Netflix announced that it had reached an agreement to resume production on “HOC” season six, after production was suspended in October. Season 6 of Netflix’s political thriller will star Robin Wright, and will run eight episodes — whereas each of the previous seasons have comprised 13 episodes.

Another possibility: Netflix had scrapped its planned biopic of Gore Vidal starring Spacey in the wake of the sexual-assault accusations against him. The ’80s-set film had been set to be directed by Michael Hoffman and produced by Andy Paterson (“Girl with a Pearl Earring”).

In addition, Netflix pulled the plug on a second stand-up special from Louis CK, after the comedian admitted to sexual misconduct in November.

Also, Netflix suspended production on season 3 of comedy “The Ranch” after Danny Masterson left the show following rape accusations against him; Netflix said production would resume in early 2018 without Masterson.

In its Q4 2017 letter to shareholders, Netflix said only this: “We took a $39m non-cash charge in Q4 for unreleased content we’ve decided not to move forward with. This charge was recognized in content expense in cost of revenues.”