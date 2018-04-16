Netflix Beats Q1 Subscriber Growth Forecasts, Shares Climb

Netflix once again beat expectations on subscriber growth, packing on 7.4 million net streaming customers for the first quarter of 2018.

For the quarter ended March 31, the streaming giant added 1.96 million net U.S. streaming subscribers and 5.46 million internationally. The company added a total of 7.4 million subs in Q1 — a new record for the first quarter — beating its previous guidance of 6.35 million. The company counted 125 million subscribers worldwide as of the end of March.

Netflix reported $3.7 billion in revenue for Q1, and a net profit of $290 million (67 cents per share).

Wall Street analysts had expected Netflix to report U.S. net adds of 1.48 million subs and 4.84 million international subs (in line with the company’s previous guidance) and had pegged Q1 revenue at $3.89 billion and earnings per share of 64 cents.

Despite falling short on the top line relative to analyst expectations, Netflix noted in its investor letter that quarterly revenue grew 43% year over year in Q1, “the fastest pace in the history of our streaming business.” That was due to a 25% increase in average paid streaming memberships plus a 14% rise in the average subscription price, coming after Netflix raised rates on its plans in the U.S. and other territories in Q4 of 2017.

For Q2, Netflix said it expects 6.2 million global net additions (1.2 million in the U.S. and 5.0 million for the international segment) — up from 5.2 million in the year-earlier quarter, and higher than Wall Street analysts expected for Q2.

On the results, Netflix shares jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday. The stock had closed down 1.2% for the day in regular trading, to $307.78 per share.

Pictured above: “Marvel’s Jessica Jones” season 2 on Netflix, which premiered March 8