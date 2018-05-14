Netflix Content Chief Says 85% of New Spending Is on Originals

Netflix is sharply steering its new content spending toward original projects, with around 85% of new spending going toward original TV shows, films and other productions, said chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

The subscription-streaming leader has pegged its content spending for 2018 to be up to $8 billion. Sarandos, speaking Monday at MoffettNathanson’s Media & Communications Summit 2018 in New York, declined to break out what portion of that is licensed vs. original spending but said the bulk of new spending is on originals.

Netflix will have around 1,000 originals on the service by the end of 2018, with 470 of those set to premiere between now and end of the year, according to Sarandos. More than 90% of Netflix’s customers regularly watch original programming, he added.

On Monday alone, Netflix announced the renewal of “Lost in Space” for season 2, and a deal with Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro for an anthology horror series.

“The creators we’re talking to, they watch Netflix and they want to be on our network,” Sarandos said. He acknowledged the competitive dynamics in the market: “It’s a great time to be a producer, that’s for sure.” According to Sarandos, “the way we can secure those shows is having a great reputation with talent, having a brand people want to be associated with, and a good track record of delivering.”

At the conference, Sarandos was asked again when Netflix might pull the trigger to dive into live sports or news — and again he said the company has no current plans to go into live TV programming. “When it’s the next best use of $10 billion, that’s when we’ll do a big sports deal,” he said, adding that there “are a lot of good alternatives” to news programming.

Sarandos also was asked how Netflix uses data for content development. The exec claimed the company doesn’t use data “for any creative input”; rather, Netflix uses data to right-size budgets for projects given their projected audience

