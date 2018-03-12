Netflix, KondZilla, Losbragas Team for ‘Sintonia’

Netflix, Brazilian YouTube phenomenon KondZilla and Losbragas, one of the highest-flying of young Brazilian production outfits, are teaming for Netflix series “Sintonia.”

Just 29, Konrad Dantas has leapt to fame as KondZilla, a musicvid producer and director who has become the creative powerhouse behind a YouTube channel that has grown into the biggest in Brazil, with over 29 million subscribers. KondZilla Filmes is now the biggest producer of audiovisual music content in Brazil.

Run by actress Alice Braga (“The Queen of the South”), screenwriter-director Felipe Braga (“Latitudes”) and producer Rita Moraes (“Neymar Jr.’s Life Outside the Field”), Losbragas will produce “Sintonia,” marking their second collaboration with Netflix after “Samantha!” a sitcom shown by Felipe Braga due to bow on Netflix in 2018.

Created and to be directed by KondZilla, and conceived by KondZilla, Guilherme Quintrella and Felipe Braga, “Sintonia” is turns on three childhood Sao Paulo favela friends, Nando, Doni and Rita, who take different paths in their late teens, drawn by the sway of the drug trade, funk and religion respectively. Despite their trying to distance themselves from where they grew up, they ultimately realize that the only people who can save them from themselves…is each other, Netflix said in a statement Monday.

“Sintonia” will also show how the three phenomena – the drug trade, music and religion – are very much connected, Felipe Braga added.

KondZilla’s channel mixes different sub-genres of Brazilian funk, he told Variety from South-By-SouthWest. He developed his style seeking to entertain people with urban music, laced with a sense of humor. That said, the acts he features have a social edge, often reflecting how Brazilians are living, he added. His YouTube channel is “a mix between the situation we’re living right now in Brazil, which is really tense, and new forms of entertainment/consumption in youth culture,” he added.

For KondZilla, “I don’t represent the traditional Brazilian political scenario in Brazil and that means something.”

He went on: “‘Sintonia’ will bring some of the music from the videos. But it’s more about what the music is saying, in a complete storytelling arc.

“KondZilla’s YouTube channel has become part of media. People who couldn’t find a voice in mainstream media have begun to use it as an outlet, which is reflected in his slogan: ‘The favela has won,’” said Felipe Braga.

Losbragas have created a writers’ room departing from the premise of the three very different characters.

“KondZilla comes from the outskirts of Sao Paulo, a city where I was raised. ‘Sintonia’ marks his first fiction series. ”When we met him, we could see an amazing potential to give voice to a young artist, an insider’s point of view on the world where ‘Sintonia’ is set and on the characters who are coming of age,” said Alice Braga.