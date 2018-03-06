Netflix’s Drama ‘Dark’ May Be From Germany, But 90% Of Its Viewers Are Not

Turns out time travel through Germany’s recent history can be a hit with audiences around the world: Over 90 percent of the viewing of Netflix’s mystery drama “Dark” came from outside of Germany, revealed the company’s Chief Product Officer Greg Peters during a press event at Netflix’s Los Angeles offices Tuesday.

“Dark” premiered on Netflix in December, and was renewed for a second season that very month. Peters reiterated Tuesday that it had become one of the most-watched shows filmed in a language other than English on the service.

Peters also shared some stats on Netflix’s global audience, saying that the service’s 117 million subscribers have now created over 300 million profiles. “Essentially, we create 300 million different versions of Netflix,” he said. Additionally, Netflix’s members accessed the service from over 450 million individual devices last month, according to Peters.

Some of those devices likely included VR headsets; Netflix was among the first video services to launch dedicated apps for devices like Samsung’s Gear VR. However, on Tuesday, Peters signaled that it wasn’t a big area of focus for Netflix just yet.

“It’s very very early days,” he said about VR. “It’s still very fragmented.” He said that Netflix was keeping an eye on VR, but not committing too much more at this point. “We don’t have any plans to invest significant in content creation for VR,” he said.