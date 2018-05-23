Netflix Now Worth More Than Comcast, Close to Surpassing Disney

By
Janko Roettgers

Senior Silicon Valley Correspondent

Janko's Most Recent Stories

View All
netflix debt
CREDIT: Michael Haddad for Variety

Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars.

Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a total market cap of $152.8 billion. Comcast’s market cap at the close of the markets was $147.15 billion.

Netflix’s stock was up close to 4% Wednesday following Tuesday’s announcement of signing President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for a production deal. Comcast’s stock ended the day down around 2%.

Even more striking: Netflix’s valuation is strikingly close to that of Disney, which ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a market cap of $153.36 billion — less than $500 million above Netflix’s market cap.

Netflix’s stock has been up 70 percent since the beginning of the year. The company surpassed market expectations with its Q1 2018 earnings report, which showed it making a net profit of $290 million, and surpassing 125 million streaming subscribers worldwide.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

  • Patty JenkinsKering Women in Motion Awards

    Patty Jenkins Honored With Women in Motion Award at Cannes

  • Emilia Clarke Kering

    Emilia Clarke on the 'Series of Little Moments' That Made Her Recognize Everyday Sexism

  • Salma Hayek Kering

    Salma Hayek on How Parkland Students' Activism Connects to #MeToo Movement

  • Gaspar Noe

    Gaspar Noe Walked Out of 'Black Panther'

  • Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in

    Cate Blanchett Talks Gender Equity in the Industry: 'Change Is Not Really Polite'

  • Marvel Studios' AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR..Hulk (Mark

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Weighs in on the Worst Marvel Costumes

  • avengers infinity war

    Why Wakanda Forever Is Bigger Than 'Black Panther'

More Digital

  • netflix debt

    Netflix Now Worth More Than Comcast, Close to Surpassing Disney

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

  • snapchat-logo

    Snapchat's Parent Launches 'Yellow' Incubator Program for Mobile-Content Creators

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

  • airtv

    Dish's New AirTV Device Is a Connected Tuner for Free Broadcast TV

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

  • Donald Trump

    President Trump Can't Block Twitter Users, Federal Court Rules

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

  • Spotify logo is presented on a

    Spotify’s Class-Action Settlement Approved

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

  • A man watches a baseball game

    The Big Gamble: Is Sports Betting Really a $7 Billion Media Windfall?

    Netflix surpassed Comcast in market value Wednesday, thanks to a new record high for the video streaming company’s stock price. Netflix’s market cap also came within arm’s-length of Disney, with both companies separated by just a few hundred million dollars. Netflix ended Wednesday’s day of trading with a stock price of $344.72, resulting in a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad