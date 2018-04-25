Netflix Picks Up BuzzFeed Docu-Series About BuzzFeed News Reporters

BuzzFeed’s newest project will shine a light on its own reporters — who will be the stars in a new Netflix short-form documentary series slated to bow this summer.

The 20-episode series, “Follow This,” will premiere July 9 on Netflix worldwide. Each 15-minute episode will be released weekly, not in Netflix’s usual binge-able release. The new show is an example of shorter-form content Netflix is acquiring, designed to appeal to viewers on mobile devices.

“We’re thrilled that Netflix saw the drama in the work of our journalism and the stories we tell,” BuzzFeed News editor-in-chief Ben Smith said in a statement. “And we’re so pleased to have brought what we’ve learned to Netflix’s unmatched audience.”

The first episode, “The Internet Whisperers,” follows BuzzFeed reporter Scaachi Koul as she delves into on a story about the “head orgasm” experience of ASMR, or autonomous sensory meridian response.

Along with Koul, the team of BuzzFeed reporters featured in the series include senior culture writer Bim Adewunmi; senior national correspondent John Stanton; reporter and podcast host Ahmed Ali Akbar; science reporter Azeen Ghorayshi; Rega Jha, editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed India; and senior tech writer Charlie Warzel.

“Follow This” is produced by BuzzFeed News. Jessica Harrop serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with Shani Hilton, Linzee Troubh and Cindy Vanegas-Gesuale serving as executive producers. Jason Spingarn-Koff, Kate Townsend and Lisa Nishimura serve as executive producers for Netflix.

“Follow This” on Netflix adds to BuzzFeed’s slate of current and upcoming premium programming. That includes an investigative series on Oxygen premiering later this year, the morning talk show “AM to DM” on Twitter and “Reporting to You” for Spotify. In addition, BuzzFeed says it’s pitching premium cable networks on a nightly news show and various shows on Facebook Watch.

Watch a preview of “Follow This” above, or at this link.