Netflix Subscribers Streamed Record-Breaking 350 Million Hours of Video on January 7

Janko Roettgers

Netflix subscribers from around the world streamed a record-breaking 350 million hours of movies and TV shows on January 7, according to the company’s vice president of content delivery Ken Florence. On average, Netflix members stream a collective 140 million hours of video every day.

Florence revealed this new viewing record during Netflix’s Lab Days, a two-day press event for journalists from around the world at the company’s Hollywood and Silicon Valley offices. Netflix executives used the event to highlight a lot of other interesting data about the company and its service, including the fact that Netflix members accessed the service from 450 million unique devices last month.

Netflix VP of device ecosystem Scott Mirer also told journalists that TVs are by far the most popular device for consumers to access Netflix with, ranking number one among device categories in every market Netflix is in. However, there are some significant differences from market to market: On a global average, around 60 percent of viewing happens on TV screens.

Netflix device usage by market

In Thailand, only about 35 percent of all viewing is happening on TVs, with 14 percent of viewing hours coming from tablets instead. Columbia on the other hand over-indexes for TV usage, with 65 percent of all streaming going to the big screen, and only 4 percent happening on tablets.

Netflix cellular vs Wifi usage

Around 20 percent of all Netflix viewing happens on mobile devices, and over 50 percent of all Netflix members use their mobile devices to access the service on a monthly basis. Around 20-25 percent of this mobile viewing currently happens on mobile networks, but there are again huge regional differences.

In Finland, between 60 and 70 percent of all mobile Netflix streaming happens on mobile. In Mexico on the other, mobile networks are barely used at all to access Netflix on phones, with consumers almost entirely opting for Wifi streaming instead.

 

 

 

 

