Neil Blomkamp’s Oats Studios Cancels ‘Firebase’ Movie Crowdfunding Effort After Not Raising Enough Money

Neill Blomkamp’s dream of raising money from fans to turn his startup studio’s Vietnam War-set short film “Firebase” into a full-length film has ended, for now.

Oats Studios, which Blomkamp launched last year as an outlet for experimental shorts, said on Friday that it was cancelling its “Firebase” crowdfunding effort because it hadn’t raised enough cash to make something “awesome.” Oats didn’t say how much it had raised but said it would issue refunds to everyone who contributed.

“Unfortunately we didn’t raise enough to do something truley [sic] awesome,” the studio said in a tweet Friday. “We would rather over deliver than create an average film. We thank the thousands of people who did back us- hang in there.”

Oats Studios hadn’t set a specific monetary target for the “Firebase” project, which had been soliciting donations directly from its website (rather than on a site like Kickstarter). Earlier this month, the company said, “If we raise $40 dollars we will film a ‘Firebase’ cat video. If we raise $100 million we will shoot a ‘Firebase’ feature trilogy.”

The original 27-minute action-horror film, released last year on YouTube, Steam and Facebook, was directed by Blomkamp, who co-wrote with Thomas Sweterlitsch. The story is set in an alternate sci-fi reality of the Vietnam War in which American soldiers encounter surreal, inexplicable events.

Blomkamp, whose feature films include “District 9” and “Elysium,” earlier this month staged a live-streaming event on Twitch to screen “Firebase” and four other shorts — and to issue a call for donations to fund a full-length version of “Firebase.” The Oats Studios live-stream had 122,513 views, according to Twitch.

