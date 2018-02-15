NBCU’s Syfy Wire Inks Live-Streaming Pact for New York Comic Con, Two Other Fandom Events

Syfy Wire, the editorial arm of NBCUniversal’s Syfy cable network, struck a deal with event producer ReedPOP to be the exclusive live-streaming partner for New York Comic Con, Emerald City Comic Con, and Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

Under the pact, Syfy Wire will host the Live Stages on the main floor at each of the three shows. Correspondents will conduct interviews with celebrities and creators; provide previews of exclusive merchandise and upcoming films and series; and offer an inside look at each confab’s on-the-ground programming, including content from some of the panels at each event.

Coverage of the events will be available on Syfy.com and Syfy Wire’s YouTube channel and social-media platforms. The video programming will be free to watch; while it won’t carry traditional ad breaks the live-streamed programming will include some sponsored content. In addition, select coverage will also be featured on Syfy’s television channel.

“We have fans all around the globe that cannot join us in Seattle, Chicago or New York for these three amazing shows,” ReedPOP global head Lance Fensterman said in announcing the deal. He called Syfy Wire “the premier portal for genre news, editorial and discussion.”

Added Matthew Chiavelli, Syfy’s senior VP of digital, “We’re thrilled to provide [Syfy Wire fans] a front-row seat to so much exclusive content from ReedPOP’s cons, regardless of whether they can attend in person.”

New York Comic Con will once again set up shop at NYC’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from Oct. 4-7, 2018, with guests and programming yet to be announced. The event is separate from Comic-Con International San Diego, which operates as a nonprofit org.

This year’s Emerald City Comic Con runs March 1-4 at Seattle’s Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. Confirmed guests include Christopher Lloyd, Felicia Day, Ivy Doomkitty and Shannon Purser.

That’s followed by the ninth edition of C2E2, to be held April 6-8, 2018, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Milo Ventimiglia and Justin Hartley from NBC’s “This is Us” are among the guests that have been announced, along with Dave Bautista, Mark Sheppard, Alan Tudyk and Lennie James.

Pictured above: A “Black Panther” fan at 2017 New York Comic Con