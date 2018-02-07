NAB Show to Debut Streaming-Video Summit in Las Vegas

The 2018 NAB Show will debut the Streaming Summit, a one-day conference on Wednesday, April 11, at the Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas, in association longtime streaming-industry analyst Dan Rayburn.

The event — underlining NAB’s moves to focus beyond traditional TV and radio broadcasting — will focus on the business of streaming media, including technology and content topics. Tickets for the Streaming Summit cost $495 as a separate tack from the NAB Show, produced by the National Association of Broadcasters trade group.

The Streaming Summit also will extend to NAB Show New York, Oct. 17-18, 2018, at the Javits Convention Center. In NYC, that will include a show floor area with exhibits showcasing streaming technologies.

Rayburn, who is a principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan based in New York, previously produced conferences for Information Today Inc.’s StreamingMedia.com for 15 years.

The Streaming Summit program at NAB Show 2018 hasn’t been set yet; Rayburn is accepting proposals for speakers and presentations via his blog, streamingmediablog.com. The event’s organizers say it will cover such topics as live linear workflows, transcoding and distribution, with case studies, technical presentations and panel sessions.

“We are pleased to be working with Dan to present the Streaming Summit at NAB Show as a forum for education and industry collaboration around streaming,” said NAB EVP of conventions and business operations Chris Brown.

Rayburn commented, “The NAB Show has more attendees, vendors, customers and analysts all tied to the video market than any other show in the world.”

This year’s NAB Show is being held April 7-12 in Las Vegas. The trade group expects the convention to attract more than 100,000 attendees and 1,800 exhibitors.

NAB previously presented a one-day live-streaming summit at the 2016 NAB Show New York produced in association with Digital Media Wire.