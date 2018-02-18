MUBI Giving Away Subscriptions to Film Students (EXCLUSIVE)

MUBI is reaching out to the next generation of filmmakers by giving free access to its service to more than 60,000 film school students. The movie streaming and download service has partnered with the Intl. Assn. of Film and Television Schools for the project, which also sees film school teachers qualify for a free subscription.

Students at 180 schools will be able to brush up on films on the MUBI service for the duration of their course. They can sign up via dedicated student and teacher log-in pages.

“For us, it’s simple: the best films, from the classics to the cutting-edge, should be available to the next generation of filmmakers,” said MUBI’s CEO and Founder Efe Cakarel (pictured, right). “We hope you enjoy this gift, that you get lost in a world of film and that one day, MUBI will be screening yours.”

The initiative is backed by Media, the European Union’s film support program and follows a pilot scheme that took place in the U.K. over the past year with the National Film and Television School.

Jon Wardle (above left), director of the NFTS said: “MUBI has proved to be an invaluable resource for our students, we’re so pleased that aspiring filmmakers around the world will now be able to use and enjoy it as our school has.”

MUBI launched in 2007 and is billed as a hand-curated cinema service. It has 30 films at any one time, with a new title added each day. It recently acquired “Bright Nights,” which was at Berlin last year and will be added to the lineup on Feb. 23.