Mitú Names Three Execs for Scripted Development, Marketing and Digital Premium Content

Mitú, the Latino-themed digital media company aimed at millenials, on Wednesday announced the addition of three executives who will oversee marketing, development of scripted film and television content, and premium digital content.

The new executives are Zadi Diaz, who becomes vice president of digital studio for premium content; Gina Reyes, vice president of scripted development for television and film; and Rachel Garcia, vice president of marketing and brand strategy.

“I am so excited to have these amazing Latina executives join Mitú as we continue on our mission to be the leading cultural voice and brand for Latino youth in our country,” said Mitú president and co-founder Beatriz Acevedo in a statement. “These accomplished women will add tremendous expertise as we expand our scripted development, premium digital series and branded marketing efforts. And while we applaud the recent push in Hollywood to achieve 50/50 gender equality by 2020, Mitú is here now, and is a proud outlier in the tech/media space. There is extraordinary diverse talent available for those who look, and with all respect, 50/50 Day should be every day.”

Diaz previously worked as executive producer of AwesomenessTV’s “Awestruck” and YouTube’s flagship show, “YouTube Nation,” produced by Dreamworks Animation. She has also served as head of content development at Disney Interactive, where she developed and produced original live-action and animated series across The Walt Disney Co.’s websites and social platforms. Before joining Disney, she was the co-founder of Smashface, a new media production company, and was the co-creator and host of Epic Fu, a long-running award-winning series about internet culture.

Reyes comes from Story House Entertainment at Univision, where she served as director of content development for English and Spanish-language scripted series. Reyes spent five years at Fox as director for the Fox Writers Lab, Fox TV Directors Lab and the Fox/AFI Filmmakers Lab for Fox Broadcasting Company and 20th Century Fox Television. She has also served as a creative executive at 20th Century Fox Film. Before Fox, Reyes delved into film development in her post with Salma Hayek’s shingle, Ventanazul, where Ms. Hayek had an overall deal with MGM and ABC. She began her career at ICM in motion picture production and currently serves on the board of directors for the Young Storytellers and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

Garcia most recently served as vice president for marketing and social media for BBC America. In her five years at the company Garcia oversaw multiple national TV, print, out-of-home and online campaigns for the channel’s hit programs, including global franchises “Doctor Who,” “Top Gear,” “Planet Earth” and “Orphan Black.” She also managed the company’s social media marketing strategy and execution. Prior to BBC America, Garcia headed advertising solutions at pioneering entertainment startup Next New Networks, acquired in 2011 by YouTube, where she managed the company’s brand campaigns for advertisers including Lionsgate, Starburst, Procter & Gamble and American Express.