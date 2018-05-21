‘Black Panther’ Star Michael B. Jordan to Lend Voice to Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:Lock’ Anime-Style Series

Show from team behind 'RWBY' to premiere later in 2018 on subscription-streaming service

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael B. Jordan
CREDIT: Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series.

In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war. Jordan will provide the voice of lead character Julian Chase, who joins the fight as the first pilot for the next generation of mecha: a class of giant, weaponized robots controlled by humans.

Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society Productions, is set to co-produce “gen:Lock” in association with Rooster Teeth. The series is created, written and directed by Gray G. Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

“Michael’s visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth,” Haddock said. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together.”

On Monday, Rooster Teeth also released an image of Julian Chase as he will appear in “gen:Lock”:

Rooster Teeth hasn’t announced a premiere date for “gen:Lock” but expects it to premiere later in 2018. The show will be available exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service, First, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 monthly.

“Gen:Lock” is the second anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation, along with “RWBY,” which will enter its sixth season this fall. Rooster Teeth’s lineup of originals includes the long-running “Red vs. Blue” sci-fi spoof (the company’s first 3D animated series, which began as a machinima production before incorporating custom animation). Last week, the company announced an order for “Spikeface,” an animated comedy-horror series from Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett.

Austin, Texas-based Rooster Teeth is a division of Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and the Chernin Group.

More Digital

  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

    ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg Congressional Testimony Media

    How to Watch Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's EU Testimony

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

  • Vernon Sanders Amazon

    Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

  • Dwayne Johnson & Dany Garcia

    Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia Invest in Atom Tickets (EXCLUSIVE)

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

  • Facebook Thumbs Down Dislike Illustration

    Progressive Groups Launch Campaign to Break Up Facebook

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Netflix Production Deal

    Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series. In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad