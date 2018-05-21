‘Black Panther’ Star Michael B. Jordan to Lend Voice to Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:Lock’ Anime-Style Series

Michael B. Jordan, star of “Black Panther,” HBO’s “Fahrenheit 451” and the upcoming “Creed II,” will join Rooster Teeth’s “gen:Lock” to voice the hero of the futuristic anime-style series.

In “gen:Lock” — from the team behind Rooster Teeth Animation’s popular “RWBY” series — Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war. Jordan will provide the voice of lead character Julian Chase, who joins the fight as the first pilot for the next generation of mecha: a class of giant, weaponized robots controlled by humans.

Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society Productions, is set to co-produce “gen:Lock” in association with Rooster Teeth. The series is created, written and directed by Gray G. Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

“Michael’s visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth,” Haddock said. “We’re thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together.”

On Monday, Rooster Teeth also released an image of Julian Chase as he will appear in “gen:Lock”:

Rooster Teeth hasn’t announced a premiere date for “gen:Lock” but expects it to premiere later in 2018. The show will be available exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service, First, with subscriptions starting at $4.99 monthly.

“Gen:Lock” is the second anime-style series from Rooster Teeth Animation, along with “RWBY,” which will enter its sixth season this fall. Rooster Teeth’s lineup of originals includes the long-running “Red vs. Blue” sci-fi spoof (the company’s first 3D animated series, which began as a machinima production before incorporating custom animation). Last week, the company announced an order for “Spikeface,” an animated comedy-horror series from Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”).

Jordan is repped by WME and attorney Greg Slewett.

Austin, Texas-based Rooster Teeth is a division of Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and the Chernin Group.