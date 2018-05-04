‘Maze Runner’ Sequel Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure,” from 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, debuted at No. 1 on the NPD VideoScan First Alert sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart the week ended April 28.

The third and final film based on the post-apocalyptic “Maze Runner” young adult novels earned $58 million at the domestic box office. A trilogy collection landed at No. 12 overall and No. 10 on the Blu-ray chart.

The musical hit “The Greatest Showman,” also from Fox, dropped to No. 2 after two weeks in the top spot.

The heist thriller “Den of Thieves,” from Universal Pictures, debuted at No. 3 overall and No. 4 on the Blu-ray chart after a $45 million haul at the domestic box office.

Another newcomer, Lionsgate’s “Hostiles,” debuted at No. 4 overall and No. 5 on the Blu-ray chart. The film, which stars Christian Bale as a U.S. Cavalry officer assigned to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family back to tribal lands in 1892, earned $29.8 million in U.S. theaters.

Dropping to the fifth spot overall and third on the Blu-ray list was Disney’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in its fifth week on disc.

Related 'Paddington 2's' Paul King in Talks to Direct Live-Action 'Pinocchio' Gerard Butler's 'Den of Thieves' Gets Sequel

Two other newcomers found a spot in the overall top 10, with Warner’s “Paddington 2” debuting at No. 6 (No. 7 on the Blu-ray chart) and Lionsgate’s “Forever My Girl” at No. 7 (No. 11 on the Blu-ray chart).

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 58% of unit sales for both Death Cure and Den of Thieves, compared with 43% for Hostiles, 51% for Paddington 2 and 30% for Forever My Girl.

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended April 29, Den of Thieves debuted at No. 1, pushing Lionsgate’s The Commuter to No. 2.

“Hostiles” entered the chart at No. 3, with Greatest Showman slipping to No. 4 and Paddington 2 arriving at No. 5.

John Latchem is Executive Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert chart for the week ended 4/28/18:

1. Maze Runner: The Death Cure (new)

2. The Greatest Showman

3. Den of Thieves (new)

4. Hostiles (new)

5. Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi

6. Paddington 2 (new)

7. Forever My Girl (new)

8. The Commuter

9. Thor: Ragnarok

10. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

11. The Post

12. Maze Runner Trilogy (new)

13. Coco

14. Justice League

15. Ferdinand

16. Deadpool

17. Avengers: Age of Ultron

18. Deep Blue Sea 2

19. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

20. Jumanji

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 4/29/18:

1. Den of Thieves (new)

2. The Commuter

3 .Hostiles (new)

4. The Greatest Showman*

5. Paddington 2 (new)

6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

7. Forever My Girl (new)

8. The Post

9. Thor: Ragnarok

10. Father Figures

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.