You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Senior Exec at Africa’s Kwese to Be Named CEO of Joint Venture With Iflix Africa

By and
CREDIT: Econet Media

Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week.

Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover that began in late 2017 as fast-growing iflix continued its aggressive expansion into developing markets to get a jump on players such as Netflix and Amazon. “Most of the management team was dissolved” at one office, one former iflix Africa exec said. “Things weren’t defined. They didn’t know exactly what they wanted. There was a lot of inconsistencies about what we hoped to achieve.”

Kwese, a subsidiary of Econet Media, has emerged as one of Africa’s biggest players since its launch last year, pairing its pay-TV operations with an aggressive mobile strategy while inking deals with the likes of ESPN and Vice.

It also has a partnership with iflix, and announced Wednesday that it had upped its stakes in iflix Africa, with Econet Media CEO Joe Hundah telling Variety the companies would “combine our operations and ultimately offer one app containing both iflix [and Kwese] content.”

Related

“This creates a much stronger proposition and makes sense,” said Hundah (pictured).

Since launching in Malaysia in 2015, iflix has rolled out services in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, positioning itself as an alternative to Netflix in emerging markets. With its launch in sub-Saharan Africa last June, iflix signaled its intent to capitalize on the continent’s youth population and fast-growing Internet and smartphone penetration.

Andre de Wit, then-iflix’s Africa chief, said of the launch: “We are passionately focused on providing the broadest selection of premium content at a price everyone can afford. We can’t wait to tackle both the enormous opportunities and challenges ahead in serving this incredibly diverse and exciting region.”

De Wit left the company in November.

More Digital

  • Kwese Exec to Be Named CEO

    Senior Exec at Africa's Kwese to Be Named CEO of Joint Venture With Iflix Africa

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

  • Pandora Shares Surge as Fourth-Quarter Subscription

    Pandora Shares Surge as Fourth-Quarter Subscription Revenue Climbs 63%

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

  • https://pmcvariety.files.wordpress.com/2016/03/snapchat-survey-results.jpg

    Snapchat to Redesign Critics: Keep Using the App -- It Will Get Better

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

  • David Hogg - YouTube

    YouTube Removes Parkland-Shooting Conspiracy Video Accusing Teen Survivor of Being Actor

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

  • The Looming Tower

    Behind Hulu's Next Big Bet: 9/11 Espionage Drama 'The Looming Tower'

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

  • What the Adult Entertainment Industry Thinks

    Porn Producers Offer to Help Hollywood Take Down Deepfake Videos

    Mayur Patel, currently senior vice president of Africa’s Kwese Mobile Experience, will be named CEO of a joint venture between Kwese and iflix Africa, the regional offshoot of Asia-based streaming service iflix, Variety has learned. The announcement will be made next week. Patel’s appointment comes at a time of widespread turnover at iflix Africa, a turnover […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad