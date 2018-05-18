Marshmello to Headline YouTube’s VidCon 2018 Event

YouTube is teaming up again with Viacom-owned VidCon for a splashy evening event spotlighting music and homegrown creators at the online-video confab’s flagship U.S. event next month.

Recording artist and EDM DJ Marshmello, whose hits “Alone” and “Silence” have over 1 billion YouTube views, will headline the YouTube OnStage event and perform several of his fan favorites. Marshmello has over 14 million subscribers and 2.4 billion views to date on his three-year-old YouTube channel.

YouTube OnStage also will feature appearances by top creators, including Liza Koshy — who will appear alongside the cast of her YouTube original series “Liza on Demand” — along with Collins Key, Merrick Hanna, Kyle Hanagami and others.

The event will be held Thursday, June 21, at The Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., and will be open to all VidCon attendees through a ticket-lottery system.

The fact that YouTube is putting the spotlight on music by enlisting Marshmello (the stage name of Christopher Comstock) underscores the importance of music to the Google-owned video giant. Next week, Google is launching YouTube Music, a subscription service priced at $10 per month, with ad-free access to millions of songs. In addition, the YouTube Red subscription service is going away, replaced by YouTube Premium ($12 monthly) for access to ad-free video, music and YouTube originals.

It’s the second year YouTube is throwing a party at VidCon US. The 90-minute show at VidCon is sponsored by LEGO Systems and Sony Pictures Animation’s “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation.”

In 2017, VidCon’s Anaheim convention drew over 30,000 fans, creators, and industry execs. VidCon, which was founded by YouTube vloggers Hank and John Green, was acquired by Viacom earlier this year. The Australian version of VidCon is in its second year, and Viacom has announced that it will take the franchise to the U.K. with VidCon London slated for February 2019.