How to Watch of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s EU Testimony

CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to meet with European lawmakers on Tuesday, and his testimony will once again be live streamed: European Parliament president Antonio Tajani announced on Twitter Monday that the meeting will be available live on the web starting at 18:15 p.m. local time (9:15 a.m. PT).

I have personally discussed with CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibilty of webstreaming meeting with him. I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request. Great news for EU citizens. I thank him for the respect shown towards EP. Meeting tomorrow from 18:15 to 19:30 — Antonio Tajani (@EP_President) May 21, 2018

The meeting is scheduled to last around 75 minutes. Tajani added in a follow-up tweet that the live stream will be available on the website of the European Parliament, but it hasn’t been added to the parliament’s schedule of live streams yet.

The European Parliament clarified in a press statement that Zuckerberg will arrive at the European parliament at 18:00 p.m. local time (9 a.m. PT) to attend the Conference of Presidents of the Political Groups of the European Parliament. That meeting is scheduled to start at 18:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. PT). Following the meeting, Tajani is scheduled to hold a press conference at 19:30 p.m. local time (10:30 a.m. PT).

Zuckerberg had agreed to meet with select members of the European Parliament in the aftermath of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The meeting is being held behind closed doors, and originally wasn’t supposed to be live streamed, which drew criticism from some EU lawmakers.

U.S. lawmakers grilled Zuckerberg during two lengthy back-to-back appearances before Congress in April. Zuckerberg joked about these testimonies during his keynote at Facebook’s f8 developer conference, saying: “Let’s not do this again soon.” He went on to decline an invitation to testify before the U.K. parliament.

We will update this post with links to additional live streams as they become available.