You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Bilingual YouTube Star Mariale Marrero Signs With CAA

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariale Marrero - CAA
CREDIT: Courtesy of CAA

Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas.

The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience.

Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of the biggest U.S.-based Hispanic YouTube personalities, and currently lives in Los Angeles. She has a fan base of 13.5 million subscribers across her three YouTube channels — Mariale, Mariale SinPatuque (“without makeup”) and the English-language Mar — and has large followings on Instagram (4 million), Facebook (1.8 million) and Twitter (934,000).

Her most popular video on YouTube, with nearly 12 million views: a “roast yourself” challenge in which she makes fun of herself in a music video set to Luis Fonsi’s smash hit “Despacito.” Among Marrero’s other top videos is one from July 2017 documenting her breast-augmentation surgery.

Marrero was nominated in the “Styler del Año” category at the 2017 MTV Latin America Millennial Awards. On her digital channels, she has partnered with brands like SmashBox Cosmetics, Revlon, Bliss, L’Oréal Paris, Lancôme, and TooFaced.

CAA will work to create opportunities for Marrero in all areas, including television, motion pictures, touring, digital distribution and partnerships, endorsements, personal appearances, publishing, and beyond.

Marrero continues to be managed by Kimberly Perplies and Vanessa DelMuro of James Grant Management Inc.

More Digital

  • Sloane Stephens of the USA in

    Amazon Nabs U.S. Open Tennis Broadcast Rights for U.K., Ireland in Five-Year Deal

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • Mariale Marrero - CAA

    Bilingual YouTube Star Mariale Marrero Signs With CAA

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • moviepass card

    MoviePass Parent's Shares Crushed After Disclosing Pricing of Stock Sale

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • Netflix - Mobile Previews

    Netflix's New 30-Second Mobile Previews Look Like Snapchat and Instagram Stories

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • 'Good Morning America' Will Launch Newsletter,

    'Good Morning America' Will Launch Newsletter as Morning-TV Battle Goes Digital

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

    Amazon Has More Than 100 Million Prime Subscribers, Jeff Bezos Discloses

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

  • FuboTV - sports home

    FuboTV Banks $75 Million From AMC Networks, 21st Century Fox and Others

    Mariale Marrero, a Venezuelan-born bilingual beauty and lifestyle influencer with more than 20 million fans online, has signed with CAA for representation in all areas. The 27-year-old creator launched her main Spanish-language YouTube channel, Mariale, in 2010 — seeing the opportunity to reach an underserved Hispanic audience. Today she’s a cross-cultural digital star, one of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad