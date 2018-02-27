Malcolm Gladwell to Teach Online Course on Writing

Malcolm Gladwell is hosting his first-ever online class on writing — promising to share top tips from his years penning non-fiction material.

The class, which costs $90, is being offered through startup MasterClass, which offers more than two dozen celebrity-led video courses.

Gladwell’s course is open for pre-enrollment starting Tuesday and will be available in the spring of 2018. Alternatively, MasterClass offers an “all-access” plan for $180 per year, which allows unlimited access to all upcoming and existing classes.

Gladwell — a “skinny Candian,” per his Twitter bio — has been a staff writer at the New Yorker since 1996. He has written five New York Times bestsellers: “The Tipping Point,” “Blink,” “Outliers,” “What the Dog Saw,” and “David and Goliath.” He’s known for his approach to non-fiction writing that makes counterintuitive conclusions through unexpected connections.

“Writing has a higher purpose. It’s part of the way in which we fulfill ourselves as human beings, both in the words that we write and the words that we read,” Gladwell said in a statement. The MasterClass course “is a chance for me to reflect on my career and share the insights I’ve gleaned in a form that my students can use.”

In the class, according to MasterClass, Gladwell will share his approach to finding ideas in unusual places and structuring compelling narratives. The 54-year-old scribe also will dole out career tips, such as dealing with bad reviews, differentiating yourself as a writer, and identifying your own strengths and weaknesses as a writer.

Founded in 2015, San Francisco-based MasterClass also offers classes from Samuel L. Jackson (on acting), Steve Martin (comedy), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for TV) and David Mamet (drama writing). The company is developing upcoming classes with others including Helen Mirren, Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard.

Watch Gladwell’s promo video for the class: