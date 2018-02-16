How Magic Leap Wants to Help Publishers Bring Their Videos to Mixed Reality (Q&A)

When Magic Leap announced their partnership with Turner and the NBA earlier this week, the company also unveiled an effort called Magic Leap Screens to bring videos from other publishers to its upcoming mixed reality headset. Following the announcement, the company shared a few more details with Variety on how this is going to work.

Magic Leap CEO Rony Abovitz first mentioned Screens on stage at Recode’s Code Media Summit Tuesday, describing it as a way to display videos on virtual TV sets that can be freely arranged in one’s visual field of view. “You can have like your sports bar,” Abovitz said. “You have five or six or seven or eight televisions running different camera angles.”

How will this work for video publishers? Variety caught up with Magic Leap Screens managing director Jeff Ruediger to learn more.

What exactly is the Magic Leap Screens platform?

Screens is a platform that traditional video publishers can use to distribute content on Magic Leap. We’ve created a special set of APIs that will be available to key early video publishing partners.

Is this primarily for 2D content, or also holographic video?

The Screens platform showcases both volumetric video and traditional 2D video content. We will have tools and plug-ins to enable volumetric playback of 3D-captured scenes, and there are third parties that can help with the capture and production of sophisticated volumetric video.

How complicated will it be to make an app that makes use of screens? Will it require a lot of programming, or is it more about having feeds that get ingested by Magic Leap?

The Screens platform is designed to get our video publishing partners past ingesting feeds rather quickly, and allow them to focus on new and innovative ways to interact with their content in mixed reality.

Will this be the only way for publishers to bring content to the Magic Leap One at launch, or will you unveil other ways for different types of content, e.g. games?

The Screens program is focused on video publishers and it is just one entry point to Magic Leap — we are compatible with a number of commonly available 3D tools and will have an SDK for creation of all sorts of content — from games to communication tools to productivity applications, and other types of content yet to be imagined.