You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Machinima Taps Former CBS Interactive Exec Steve Reed as VP Brand Partnerships

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Todd's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steve Reed - Machinima
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Digital Networks

Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships.

Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning.

“Steve comes to Machinima with a reputation for innovation and the ability to develop unique large scale brand experiences, connecting audiences with products in a way that is creative, compelling and entertaining,” Arons said in announcing the hire.

Reed joins Machinima shortly after the company launched a rebranding effort, coming a little over a year after Warner Bros. Digital Networks acquired full control of the company. Arons took the reins at Machinima last spring.

Reed most recently was a founding partner of Tier Zero, a boutique agency specializing in digital brand advertising. Prior to that, Reed worked at CBS Interactive from 2009-16, most recently as national VP of sales managing sales across gaming, entertainment, technology and lifestyle verticals including GameSpot, CNET and TV Guide. In 2015, he led sales efforts supporting the launch of CBSi’s Studio 61 branded-content studio.

A native of Philadelphia, Reed studied visual arts at Penn State University. He has spent most of his career working in New York City and living in Brooklyn before recently relocating to L.A. with his wife and two sons.

More Digital

  • Steve Reed - Machinima

    Machinima Taps Former CBS Interactive Exec Steve Reed as VP Brand Partnerships

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • Tribeca Storyscapes Virtual Arcade 2018

    Tribeca Film Festival Sets 2018 Slate of VR and Interactive Titles (Full List)

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • World Series Game 5 ratings

    YouTube TV Renews MLB Marketing Pact, Will Sponsor 2018 and 2019 World Series

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • Kickstarter logo

    AmDoc, Knight Foundation Launch $100,000 Kickstarter Fund for Documentary Filmmakers

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • Television Content Producer Mergers & Acquisitions

    Television Content Producer M & As Spike in 2017 (EXCLUSIVE)

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • Atom Tickets

    Atom Tickets Raises $60 Million From Fidelity, Disney, Fox and Lionsgate

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

  • MoviePass app location tracking

    MoviePass Disables User-Location Tracking From App After Stirring Privacy Concerns

    Machinima, Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ gamer-fan entertainment network, has hired digital-sales veteran Steve Reed as VP of brand partnerships. Reed reports to Machinima SVP and GM Russell Arons. In the new role, Reed will be responsible for building out and managing Machinima’s brand-facing sales force and strategic ad-sales planning. “Steve comes to Machinima with a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad