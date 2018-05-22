Making Your Macbook VR-Ready Just Got Cheaper With the Razer Core X

Getting Macbooks to work with high-end virtual reality (VR) headsets just became a little bit more affordable: VR enthusiasts can now soup up their Macbooks with help of the Razer Core X, an external graphics card enclosure that promises to bring desktop-level gaming performance to laptops.

The Razer Core X, which retails for $299, connects to a laptop via Thunderbolt 3, and comes with an integrated 650 Watts power supply. It works with Macs running macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 or later.

Users still have to add a compatible AMD graphics card to actually get any use of the Core X, which easily adds another $300 to the bill. However, the enclosure may still be the cheapest way of getting VR to work on a Macbook.

Apple first introduced the ability to natively run VR apps at its 2017 WWDC conference, where it demonstrated a 2017 iMac powering a HTC Vive headset without the need for any additional hardware. At the time, Apple also announced the ability to run VR on Macbooks with the help of external graphics processing units.

The company hasn’t emphasized its VR efforts much since that initial announcement, but it is reportedly looking to combine VR with its work on augmented reality (AR). Cnet reported last month that the company was developing a headset capable of running both AR and VR apps, which could shop as early as 2020.