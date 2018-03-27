Fullscreen Signs Lucas Cruikshank, Five Other Digital Influencers to Talent Roster

Lucas Cruikshank, one of the earliest breakout YouTube stars, has signed on to Fullscreen’s roster of fully managed talent.
Fullscreen announced the signing of Cruikshank and five other digital influencers — Khadi Don, Alex G., Thomas Halbert Jake Koehler and Bobby Mares — to the division. All together, the six personalities have more than 15.5 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
The group joins Fullscreen’s talent roster that includes the Dobre Brothers, Jean Elie, Cody Ko, Elle Mills, and Alyx Weiss.
Cruikshank, 24, was one of the first big YouTube stars who parlayed his character Fred Figglehorn into TV success with series of Nickelodeon shows and movies. Cruikshank is also repped by UTA; previously he was affiliated with Supergravity Pictures’ Red Sun Entertainment talent-management division.
“We’re at a time where talent coming on board with Fullscreen are looking for an integrated, 360-degree approach from their managers,” Mahzad Babayan, head of the digital-media company’s talent division, said in announcing the signings. “Our team looks at careers holistically and has the expertise to advise on what is best for them and to help them navigate the entertainment business.”
Here’s more background on each of the new creators who have joined Fullscreen:
- Lucas Cruikshank began his YouTube career at 13 when he began posting videos of the Fred character, an erratic 6-year-old living with his alcoholic mom. He now regularly posts comedy vlogs and sketches to his Lucas channel on YouTube, which has about 2.7 million subscribers. Cruikshank also has nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, 400,000 followers on Twitter and 1.2 million on Facebook.
- Khadi Don is an L.A.-based writer, actress, filmmaker, and comedian with a following of over 3.5 million fans. Most recently, she was featured on Complex’s series “Dumb as Hell,” TBS’s “Drop the Mic,” and Super Deluxe’s viral video “Khadi and Joanne.”
- Alex G started posting to YouTube in 2010 with her first-ever video going viral with over 1 million views. Since then, she has continued to post covers, as well as develop her original music and artist projects, working with writers such as Lauren Christy, Jason Mraz, Jason Reeves and Mikal Blue. She now has over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.
- Thomas Halbert is beauty guru with over 800,000 fans across YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. The 21-year-old native North Carolina joined YouTube in February 2015.
- Jake Koehler is a YouTuber with more than 3 million subscribers who focuses on treasure hunting, angling, freediving, scuba diving, surfing, spearfishing and metal detecting. Some of his most popular videos feature him fishing alongside Bass Master Classics champion Randy Howell and top-ranked bass fisherman Scott Martin.
- Bobby Mares is a musician known for his popular vlogs, challenges and collaboration videos. He has 575,000 subscribers for his YouTube channel, as well as nearly 300,000 Instagram followers and 178,000 on Twitter. He initially became known as an artist when he released music under the name My Genuine Find in 2009, but has pivoted into more personality-driven content.