Fullscreen Signs Lucas Cruikshank, Five Other Digital Influencers to Talent Roster

Lucas Cruikshank, one of the earliest breakout YouTube stars, has signed on to Fullscreen’s roster of fully managed talent.

Fullscreen announced the signing of Cruikshank and five other digital influencers — Khadi Don, Alex G., Thomas Halbert Jake Koehler and Bobby Mares — to the division. All together, the six personalities have more than 15.5 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

The group joins Fullscreen’s talent roster that includes the Dobre Brothers, Jean Elie, Cody Ko, Elle Mills, and Alyx Weiss.

Cruikshank, 24, was one of the first big YouTube stars who parlayed his character Fred Figglehorn into TV success with series of Nickelodeon shows and movies. Cruikshank is also repped by UTA; previously he was affiliated with Supergravity Pictures’ Red Sun Entertainment talent-management division.

“We’re at a time where talent coming on board with Fullscreen are looking for an integrated, 360-degree approach from their managers,” Mahzad Babayan, head of the digital-media company’s talent division, said in announcing the signings. “Our team looks at careers holistically and has the expertise to advise on what is best for them and to help them navigate the entertainment business.”

Here’s more background on each of the new creators who have joined Fullscreen: