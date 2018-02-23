Lionsgate’s ‘Wonder’ Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales and Rental Charts

Lionsgate topped the national home video sales charts the week ended Feb. 17 with “Wonder,” the acclaimed drama about a child with Treacher Collins syndrome – a genetic disorder characterized by deformities of the ears, eyes, cheekbones, and chin – who is trying desperately to fit in.

The film debuted at No. 1 on NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart. Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, the film earned more than $131 million in U.S. theaters (and $290 million worldwide) on a budget of $20 million.

Universal Pictures’ “A Bad Moms Christmas” slipped to No. 2 on both charts its second week in stores, after having bowed at No. 1 the prior week.

The Sony Pictures’ firefighter drama “Only the Brave” slipped to No. 3 on the overall chart and No. 6 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart after debuting in second and third place, respectively, the previous week.

Rounding out the top five on the combined chart were Lionsgate’s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” at No. 4 and Warner’s horror hit “It” at No. 5, both unchanged from the prior week.

Related 'Bad Moms', 'Only the Brave' Take Two Top Spots on Disc Sales Charts Why Oscar Voters Prefer Period Movies in Key Artisan Categories

On the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, Warner’s animated “Batman: Gotham by Gaslight” finished the week at No. 3, down a notch from its debut the week before.

“It” and Warner’s “Blade Runner 2049” finished the week at No. 4 and No. 5, switching places from the prior week.

“Wonder” generated 46% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc.

The only other new release to make the top 20 on both charts was Sony Pictures’ “Roman J. Israel, Esq.,” a legal drama starring Denzel Washington as an autistic savant lawyer who loses his sheltered employment when his long-time boss suddenly dies. The film, with a box office take of just $11 million, debuted at No. 10 on the overall disc sales chart and No. 12 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

Magnolia Pictures’ “Blade of the Immortal” debuted at No. 16 on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart.

“Wonder” also debuted at No. 1 on the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended Feb. 18, bumping “A Bad Moms Christmas” to No. 2.

“Roman J. Israel, Esq.” debuted at No. 3.

Rounding out the top five on the Media Play News video rental chart were “Only the Brave” at No. 4 and Warner’s “Geostorm” at No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is editorial director of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 2/17/18:

1. Wonder (new)

2. A Bad Moms Christmas

3. Only the Brave

4. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

5. It (2017)

6. Batman: Gotham by Gaslight

7. Blade Runner 2049

8. Fifty Shades Darker

9. Fifty Shades 2-Movie Collection

10. Roman J. Israel, Esq. (new)

11. Jigsaw

12. Despicable Me 3

13. My Little Pony: The Movie (2017)

14. Stephen King’s It (1990)

15. Geostorm

16. Safe House

17. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2: Revenge of the Leftovers

18. Dunkirk

19. Grumpy Old Men Collection

20. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Top 10 Home Media Magazine rental chart for the week ended 2/18/18:

1. Wonder (new)

2. A Bad Moms Christmas

3. Roman J. Israel, Esq. (new)

4. Only the Brave

5. Geostorm

6. Blade Runner 2049

7. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

8. It (2017)

9. American Made

10. Jigsaw

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com.