Lionsgate Unveils ‘Studio L’ Digital Slate With ‘Honor List,’ ‘Most Likely to Murder’

Lionsgate has unveiled the first slate of feature films from its digital content business, recently branded Studio L, for release in the spring.

The slate includes the coming-of-age female-driven drama “The Honor List,” which stars Meghan Rienks (“Freakish”), Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”), Karrueche Tran (“Claws”), and Arden Cho (“Teen Wolf”). “The Honor List” is directed by Elissa Down, produced by Liz Destro, Zoe, Cisely, and Mariel Saldana’s Cinestar Pictures, and written by Marilyn Fu.

“The Honor List” is also the debut release of Popsugar Films, which generates over three billion content views monthly. It will be released May 11.

“Most Likely to Murder,” which is premiering next month at South by Southwest, stars Adam Pally (“Happy Endings”), Rachel Bloom (”Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), and Vincent Kartheiser (“Mad Men”) in a home-for-the-holidays noir-comedy. The film was created by the writing-producing team of Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Gregor is also directing in his feature debut, while Mand is playing a supporting character. This is the duos first feature film following writing for the shows “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “How I Met Your Mother.” It launches May 1.

Studio L has signed a content partnership with new media network Brat, and will distribute its first full-length feature film, “Chicken Girls: The Movie,” a feature film extension of the YouTube series that has generated nearly 100 million views.

Other Studio L projects include a second Blue Mountain State film; a series based on Lionsgate’s films, “The Blair Witch Project” and “Waiting;” and film production partnerships with BuzzFeed and the Onion.

The announcement was made Thursday by Studio L executive VP Seth Laderman, who runs Lionsgate’s digital studio content initiatives.

“In today’s fast-changing media landscape, Lionsgate is committed to creating and distributing various types of content for next generation audiences with some of the most exciting creative voices and innovative partners in our industry,” Laderman said. “The projects announced today signal our commitment to finding stand-out material, incubating new talent, and delivering authentic storytelling. We will also continue to cultivate and foster fresh opportunities with existing Lionsgate properties, all built around Studio L’s low-risk, high-reward distribution model.”