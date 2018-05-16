Internet Star Lele Pons Named Host of Televisa’s ‘La Voz México’ Singing Competition

Lele Pons, a Latina digital star with a massive social-media following of over 35 million, is the new host of “La Voz México,” the Mexican version of “The Voice” singing competition.

The top-rated “La Voz México” is produced by Televisa will air on its Televisa flagship network in Mexico. The show is based on the original format developed by Endemol Shine. The next season of “La Voz México,” hosted by Pons, will premiere Oct. 14, 2018.

Eleonora “Lele” Pons was born in Caracas, Venezuela. After rising to fame with her comedic Vine videos, she’s made the leap to platforms including Instagram, where she has 24 million fans and was the most-watched celeb on Instagram Stories, and YouTube, where she has 9.6 million subscribers.

Last year, the 21-year-old digital influencer co-hosted MTV Latin America’s MTV MIAW awards (originally called the MTV Millennial Awards). She also was a presenter at the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards and Univision’s Premio Lo Nuestro 2018 awards. Among other projects, Pons starred in YouTube Red’s 2016 “We Love You” romantic comedy and co-wrote her first book, “Surviving High School,” a novel about her experiences with bullying.

Pons also is a classically trained opera singer, and in her music project she’s worked with such artists as Justin Bieber, Marshmello, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Anitta and Zedd.

Pons is repped by WME and managed by John Shahidi of Shots Studios, a digital-content network whose investors include Justin Bieber. L.A.-based Shots Studios also is Pons’ production and creative partner.