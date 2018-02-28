Legendary’s Alpha Streaming Service Sets Five Original Series From Nerdist, Geek & Sundry

Alpha, Legendary Digital Networks’ subscription-streaming platform, has unveiled a slate of five original series produced by Nerdist and Geek & Sundry set to debut in the first half of 2018.

The new shows includes spin-offs of “Nerdist News” and Nerdist’s “Bizarre States,” as well as the previously announced hour-long comedy series from Nerdist and the Upright Citizens Brigade.

Launched in 2016, Alpha is priced at $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually (with a 30-day free trial). The service provides a lineup of original and catalog content and lets fans interact with show personalities through features including chat, polling, and live experiences.

“This slate broadens our programming to include more pop culture, humor and genre-focused premium content that our audience has been asking for,” said Adam Rymer, president of Legendary Digital Networks. He promises additional content in the pipeline from “top-tier partners.”

Legendary isn’t disclosing how many subscribers Alpha has but says it’s a “six-figure” base that has grown 200% over the last 12 months. Overall, Legendary Digital Networks’ flagship Nerdist and Geek & Sundry channels have 8 million unique monthly visitors worldwide.

Alpha’s new original series are:

“Bizarre States: Declassified”: Jessica Chobot and Andrew Bowser explore the minds of celebrity and expert guests each month as they dive into a specific and iconic piece of their oeuvre, ranging from famous hauntings to UFO encounters.

"Key Question": Marisha Ray has a lot of questions, luckily Matt Key has the answers. The show's hosts take viewers on a train of logic to examine and deconstruct the hidden meanings in some of the most famous pop-culture figures.

"Nerdist News: What the Friday": Nerdist's week-in-review show promises hot takes, cool stories, and smart opinions from host Jessica Chobot and pop-culture guest commentators.

"We're Alive: Frontier": Based on the podcast, the role-playing adventure follows a band of post-apocalyptic survivors as they journey into the infected American Midwest. The series features five new characters — and "countless ways to die."

In addition, Alpha will bow a currently untitled series from Nerdist-UCB that will showcase undiscovered comedic talent and feature content ranging from sketches to serialized narratives.

Recent Alpha programs include the return of “Painters Guild” hosted by Will Friedle; talk show “Fangirling” with Alicia Lutes, offering a female perspective on fandom; and the second Dungeons & Dragons campaign of fan-favorite “Critical Role.”

Other regular programming on the service (available at projectalpha.com and on iOS and Android apps) includes “Alpha Comic Book Club,” “Alpha Book Club,” and “Talkin’ Toons” hosted by voice actor Rob Paulsen. Recent series include Geek & Sundry’s “Thrashtopia” hosted by Whitney Moore and Nerdist’s “Frequency Bandits” co-produced by Pilgrim Media Group’s 1620 Media.

Pictured above: “We’re Alive: Frontier”