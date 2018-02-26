Lawrence Jackson Joins NBC News’ ‘Stay Tuned’ on Snapchat

NBC News said it had hired former “TRL” host Lawrence Jackson as the newest co-host of “Stay Tuned,” its twice-daily news show on Snapchat, an expansion of the hosts assigned to the program.

NBC News launched the short newscast – it lasts just two to three minutes – in July, a bid to stretch its content from linear TV to social media. “Stay Tuned” was billed as Snapchat’s first daily show and it represented a new bid by a traditional news purveyor to find relevant ways of reaching a rising generation more prone than ever to seek out information and entertainment from non-traditional screens.

Jackson will join Gadi Schwartz and Savannah Sellers on the show. He arrives as NBC seeks to broaden the hosts’ duties, having them do more on-the-ground reporting and delivering more dispatches from the field.

NBC News says the program typically reaches more than 25 million unique monthly viewers and that nearly half of the “Stay Tuned” audience watches more than three times per week. Three-quarters of the audience is under 25 years of age.

Jackson has also worked as a host for Revolt TV, the music cable network launched by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Originally from Spring Valley, NY, Lawrence is a graduate from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a degree in broadcast journalism.