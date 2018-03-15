You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lauren Gallo Tapped as Snap Inc.’s New Head of Talent Partnerships

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lauren Gallo
CREDIT: Photo by Justin Chung

In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships.

Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships.

Gallo previously worked with Apple for three years as the senior brand and marketing strategy lead. Before moving to Apple, she restructured Nike Women’s global digital and social presence when she worked for Nike’s Global Digital marketing department.

Her accomplishments at Nike and Apple landed on the Forbes coveted “30 Under 30” list in 2017. Prior to Nike, she drove Soho House’s global membership and communications launch strategy.

Snap Inc. saw its stock price slide as much as 8% in February after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she wasn’t using the service anymore, leading to a $1.3 billion decimation in market value. Though Jenner didn’t explain why she wasn’t using Snapchat anymore, it was likely a response to the service’s recent controversial redesign. News about compensation package for Snap CEO Evan Spiegel likely also contributed to the decline.

Snap Inc.’s stock has steadied since, though the company hopes Gallo will prevent similar occurrences in the future.

More Digital

  • Lauren Gallo

    Lauren Gallo Tapped as Snap Inc.'s New Head of Talent Partnerships

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • NASCAR

    NASCAR Renews Twitter Deal to Live-Stream Races With In-Car 'Ride-Along' Video

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • Netflix Ends Test to Gameify Binging

    Netflix Pulls Plug on Patches for Kids Shows

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • A Wrinkle in Time

    ‘Sherlock Gnomes,’ ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Top Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • Elon Musk SXSW

    Elon Musk Says He's Formed a Media Company Called 'Thud!' After Hiring Ex-Staffers of The Onion

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • Lyor Cohen

    Lyor Cohen Talks YouTube, Run-DMC, Russell Simmons Allegations at SXSW Keynote

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

  • disney-logo

    Disney Reorganizes Divisions, Creates Dedicated Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Unit

    In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships. Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships. Gallo previously worked […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad