Lauren Gallo Tapped as Snap Inc.’s New Head of Talent Partnerships

In an effort to build on its relationships with talent, Snap Inc. has tapped Apple brand executive Lauren Gallo as its new head of talent partnerships.

Gallo will oversee Snapchat’s relationships with its “official” stories accounts, specifically those designated for celebrities or influencers. She will report to Ben Schwerin, VP of partnerships.

Gallo previously worked with Apple for three years as the senior brand and marketing strategy lead. Before moving to Apple, she restructured Nike Women’s global digital and social presence when she worked for Nike’s Global Digital marketing department.

Her accomplishments at Nike and Apple landed on the Forbes coveted “30 Under 30” list in 2017. Prior to Nike, she drove Soho House’s global membership and communications launch strategy.

Snap Inc. saw its stock price slide as much as 8% in February after Kylie Jenner tweeted that she wasn’t using the service anymore, leading to a $1.3 billion decimation in market value. Though Jenner didn’t explain why she wasn’t using Snapchat anymore, it was likely a response to the service’s recent controversial redesign. News about compensation package for Snap CEO Evan Spiegel likely also contributed to the decline.

Snap Inc.’s stock has steadied since, though the company hopes Gallo will prevent similar occurrences in the future.