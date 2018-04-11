Las Vegas ‘Star Wars’ VR Experience Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets for The Void’s “Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” virtual reality (VR) experience in Las Vegas went on sale this week, as the location-based VR attraction is preparing to open its doors at the Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes on April 27.

“Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire” is the latest multi-player VR experience by The Void, which pioneered these kids of location-based VR attractions over the past few years. In the new experience, up to 4 players get to roam freely across a stage with real props, outfitted with special VR helmets that incorporate an Oculus Rift VR headset, backpacks with mobile PCs for a untethered VR experience, vests for tactile feedback and VR guns to fight against the empire.

The experience was produced together with ILMxLab, Disney’s R&D lab for immersive media. Both companies first brought the experience to Void locations at Disneyland Florida and Anaheim, as well as the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, Calif. and Westfield in London. In Vegas, they now hope to bring location-based VR to an even bigger crowd.

“Las Vegas is the experience capital of the world, and we are excited to bring a brand new, fully immersive location-based experience to the local market and out-of-town visitors,” said The Void CEO Cliff Plumer in a statement. “The power of The Void will allow guests to step into ‘Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire’ and not only see this spectacular world, but also hear, feel, touch and even smell as they realize they are a part of this incredible story.”