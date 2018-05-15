‘Lady Bird’ to Land on Amazon Prime Video Under Exclusive Streaming Pact

Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated “Lady Bird” will be available on Amazon’s Prime Video service next month, under the ecommerce giant’s exclusive subscription-streaming pact with A24.

The critically lauded coming-of-age indie film revolving around a high-school girl in Sacramento (played by Saoirse Ronan) will arrive exclusively on Prime Video starting on June 3. Per the terms of the deal with A24, it will be available only to Prime members in the U.S.

“Lady Bird” garnered five 2018 Academy Award nominations — for best picture, best director (Gerwig), best actress (Ronan), best supporting actress (Laurie Metcalf) and best original screenplay (Gerwig). However, it came away empty handed.

“Lady Bird” grossed about $49 million at the domestic box office in theatrical release, a very respectable haul for an indie film. It’s New York-based distributor A24’s top-grossing title to date.

The addition of “Lady Bird” to Prime Video comes under Amazon’s multiyear pact with A24, which also covers 2017 Oscar-winning best picture “Moonlight,” among other films.

Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide, but the company hasn’t broken those down by country. “Prime Video continues to drive Prime member adoption and retention,” CEO Jeff Bezos wrote in his annual letter to shareholders last month.

Amazon hiked the annual price of Prime by 20%, to $119 per year, effective May 11 for new members and starting in mid-June for current members. The program includes free shipping on millions of products in addition to Prime Video and other perks.

As part of promoting the addition of “Lady Bird,” Amazon conducted a survey of Prime members about coming-of-age movies they would recommended to younger people. No. 1 was “The Breakfast Club,” with “Lady Bird” coming in second place, followed by “Stand by Me,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Wonder,” and “Remember the Titans.” Amazon’s survey also found that among people who went to public school “The Breakfast Club” was the top recommendation, while those who went to private school picked “Lady Bird” as their No. 1 coming-of-age film.