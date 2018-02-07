You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kylie Jenner Breaks Instagram Record for Likes With Baby Announcement

By
Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

Kylie Jenner’s baby announcement post on Instagram officially became the most-liked photo on the platform on Wednesday — surpassing the previously record holder, Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement.

Jenner revealed the baby’s name, Stormi, on Instagram in a post Tuesday afternoon with a picture of the newborn. As of noon ET on Wednesday, the post has more than 13.6 million likes. Beyonce’s February 2017 post has 11.2 million likes.

The reality TV and cosmetics entrepreneur had previously announced on Instagram that she had given birth to her first child on Feb. 1. Jenner, a member of the Kardashian clan, is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner has 103 million followers on Instagram, making her one of the most-followed celebs on the Facebook-owned service.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” the 20-year-old wrote in a Feb. 4 post on Instagram and other social networks. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.” Now that her baby has arrived, Jenner has changed her tune in opting to share the news.

Instagram has increasingly become the go-to social platform for top celebrities and influencers, thanks to a combination of its visual-first orientation and the company’s focus on creating a positive, supportive community for creators.

“More and more, we’re seeing the world’s most influential public figures turn to Instagram to share their most intimate and personal moments, and in turn, bring Instagram’s global community in on the joy and celebration,” an Instagram rep said in a statement about Jenner’s record-breaking post.

stormi webster 👼🏽

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

