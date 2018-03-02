Kim Kardashian West’s Celebrity Kid-Prank Series Ordered by Facebook

An unscripted series from Kim Kardashian West — featuring famous people getting punked by their kids — is coming to ’s Watch video service.

The 10-episode “You Kiddin’ Me” is “inspired by Kardashian West’s own fun family antics,” according to the producers. In the comedic prank series, the kids are in charge — and their parents must do everything their own children tell them to do.

The show is being produced by Lionsgate. In addition to Kardashian West, the show’s executive producers are Jennifer O’Connell, Brian Tannenbaum, Peter M. Cohen, and Melissa Stokes.

“I know from firsthand experience that children are wise beyond their years and can come up with the craziest things, so imagine how funny it will be to see them make all the decisions,” Kardashian West said in a statement. “I’m delighted to be working with the Lionsgate and teams on this exciting new venture and invite viewers to witness their favorite celebrity parents get pranked when we launch the series on Facebook Watch.”

“You Kiddin’ Me” will be available via mobile, desktop and Facebook’s TV apps. Members of the Facebook community will be chosen to participate in pranking their favorite celebrities. In addition, the producers and the celebrity kids will crowdsource top prank ideas from Facebook users for the show.

The show is Lionsgate’s first premium series for Facebook Watch. Commenting on the pact, Jennifer O’Connell, Lionsgate’s executive VP of alternative programming, said, “We continue to expand the range of our platform partnerships and look forward to collaborating with the Facebook team in bringing viewers a buzz-worthy, high-quality unscripted series that taps into the fun family dynamics that Kim knows best.”

The deal with Facebook for the show was negotiated by Lance Klein of WME and Brian Tannenbaum, senior VP of creative and business affairs for alternative Programming on behalf of Lionsgate.