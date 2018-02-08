Kevin Hart Gets ‘Cold as Balls’ in Ice-Bath Comedy Interview Series

Kevin Hart will be chilling — literally — in his new interview series “Cold as Balls” for Laugh Out Loud, the digital comedy network he formed with Lionsgate.

The 12-episode series features the actor-comedian and guest hosts Terry Crews and Lil Rel Howery chatting up a different sports personality in each episode while they’re immersed in ice baths. It’s a format Hart and his producers compare to James Corden’s immensely popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

“The biggest thing was me putting myself in a position where I wouldn’t be comfortable, and be in a place where we could create great comedy,” Hart told Variety.

Interview guests for the first season of “Cold as Balls” include LaVar Ball, Blake Griffin, Lindsey Vonn, Hope Solo, Candace Parker, Draymond Green, Nerlens Noel, Chandler Parsons, Desean Jackson, Baron Davis, and Demariyus Thomas. Each episode runs 8-10 minutes.

LOL will roll out two episodes per week on its YouTube channel, on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. PT. Those will have a one-week exclusive on YouTube before they go live on Laugh Out Loud’s Facebook page, website and app.

Related 'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump Declares 'The War on Christmas Is Over' (Watch) Film News Roundup: Kevin Hart Boards Action-Comedy 'On the Run' at Universal

“Cold as Balls” premieres Thursday, Feb. 8, with guest LaVar Ball (on YouTube at this link) — who chats about his “least favorite son,” among other topics — followed by NBA star Blake Griffin on Friday, Feb. 9.

Hart has a number of balls in play. He most recently appeared on the big screen in Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” and is set for the sequel. In addition to continuing his worldwide Irresponsible comedy tour this year, he’s involved with a number of projects for Laugh Out Loud.

He’s featured in YouTube’s ad-supported original series “Kevin Hart: What the Fit,” set to debut in early 2018 exclusively via the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel. In the series, Hart teams up with celebrity friends as they work through a different trending, grueling and sometimes ridiculous workout routines. Meanwhile, the Laugh Out Loud channel on SiriusXM is slated to debut in the first quarter of 2018, featuring a weekly show hosted by Hart.

“Laugh Out Loud gets a high level of my attention,” Hart said. “I’m good at spreading myself around. I wear so many different hats, and each of those different hats is something that requires attention to be successful.”

Hart is also a huge Philadelphia Eagles fan — and at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII, he drew unwanted attention for his drunken behavior following the Eagles’ win over the New England Patriots when he tried to crash the team’s trophy presentation on the field. Asked to comment, Hart said, “Go Eagles. Philadelphia, stand up. We partied like it was 1999.”

“Cold as Balls” was developed and is produced by OBB Pictures. OBB’s Michael D. Ratner and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series and serve as executive producers alongside Hart, Laugh Out Loud president Jeff Clanagan, Dave Becky, Scott Ratner and Eric D. Cohen.

“Cold as Balls” is sponsored by Procter & Gamble’s Old Spice, which came on board after the show was produced.

As part of the Old Spice deal, LOL has produced custom branded content featuring Hart and guest host Terry Crews that will be distributed across Laugh Out Loud’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram channels and LaughOutLoud.com. The content also will play in arenas during key dates for Hart’s 2018 Irresponsible Tour.

Watch the trailer for “Cold as Balls”: