Former YouTube Exec Kathryn Friedrich Becomes New Head of Ryot Studio

Verizon content subsidiary Oath has named YouTube veteran Kathryn Friedrich the new chief business officer and head of RYOT Studio, tasked with continuing the studio’s global expansion.

Oath also announced the hire of Karen Schmidt as Oath’s new vice president, head of B2B field marketing. Both will report to Oath chief revenue officer John DeVine.

Friedrich is joining RYOT from Thrive Global, Ariana Huffington’s wellness startup, where she was the chief marketing and revenue officer. Before that, she worked for 8 years in a variety of roles for Google and YouTube, most recently as YouTube’s head of global content monetization.

“I am excited to join Oath to continue building on its creative storytelling and distribution capabilities for advertisers,” said Friedrich in a statement sent out by the company. “With Oath’s focus on mobile and content marketing, I look forward to partnering with the team to deliver more value to our advertisers and the best experiences for consumers.”

AOL acquired RYOT back in 2016, and has since become Oath’s branded content group. RYOT also expanded into branded AR and VR storytelling via a dedicated RYOT Labs unit.

RYOT co-founder and head of brand Molly DeWolf Swenson left the unit at the end of last year.