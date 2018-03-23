‘Justice League’ Storms to Top of DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Warner’s “Justice League” led a slew of newcomers that debuted in the top 20 of the national home video sales charts the week ended March 17.

The superhero team-up adventure, which earned $229 million at the domestic box office, came in at No. 1 on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc unit sales, and the dedicated Blu-ray Disc chart.

Slipping to No. 2 on both charts was the previous week’s top seller, Disney’s “Thor: Ragnarok,” which in its second week sold 44% as many discs as “Justice League” did in its first week.

Debuting at No. 3 on both charts was 20th Century Fox’s animated “Ferdinand,” which earned $83.8 million in U.S. theaters.

Disney’s “Coco” dropped to No. 4 on both charts in its third week.

Rounding out the top five on both charts was the newly minted Oscar Best Picture winner, 20th Century Fox’s “The Shape of Water.”

Other newcomers in the top 10 included Sony Pictures’ “Call Me By Your Name” at No. 7 overall (No. 6 on the Blu-ray chart) and Universal’s Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya” at No. 8 overall (No. 7 on the Blu-ray chart).

Related Margot Robbie Thought Tonya Harding Was a Fictional Character The Help Group Fetes Lionsgate's Chris Selak

Lionsgate’s “The Disaster Artist,” a comedic re-creation of the making of notoriously bad film “The Room,” debuted at No. 11 overall and tenth on the Blu-ray chart.

Blu-ray Disc accounted for 70% of total sales for “Justice League,” which had 12% of its unit tally from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Among the other newcomers, Blu-ray accounted for 59% of “Ferdinand” unit sales, 66% for “The Shape of Water,” 55% for “Call Me By Your Name,” 58% for “I, Tonya,” and 73% for “Disaster Artist.”

On the Media Play News rental chart for the week ended March 18, “Thor: Ragnarok” took over the top spot in its second week, pushing “Coco” to No. 2.

“I, Tonya” debuted at No. 3, followed by 20th Century Fox’s “Murder on the Orient Express” remake at No. 4 and Paramount’s “Daddy’s Home 2” at No. 5.

John Latchem is Executive Editor of Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/17/18:

1. Justice League (new)

2. Thor: Ragnarok

3. Ferdinand (new)

4. Coco

5. The Shape of Water (new)

6. Wonder

7. Call Me By Your Name (new)

8. I, Tonya (new)

9. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

10. Paw Patrol: Sea Patrol

11. The Disaster Artist (new)

12. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

13. Wonder Woman

14. The Star

15. Darkest Hour

16. Daddy’s Home 2

17. Lady and the Tramp: Signature Collection

18. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

19. Jumanji

20. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 3/18/18:

1. Thor: Ragnarok

2. Coco

3. I, Tonya (new)

4. Murder on the Orient Express* (2017)

5. Daddy’s Home 2

6. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri*

7. Wonder

8. The Disaster Artist (new)

9. Lady Bird

10. Darkest Hour

For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com