Universal Teams up With Felix & Paul Studios for Jurassic World VR Series

Universal Pictures has teamed up with renowned VR studio Felix & Paul Studios on the production of a new Jurassic World VR mini-series. The two parter, dubbed “Jurassic World: Blue,” was released for Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR Tuesday.

The release came just in time for the expected launch of the Oculus Go headset at Facebook’s f8 developer conference.

“Universal is excited to partner once again with Felix & Paul Studios and release our new virtual reality companion experience to the Jurassic World series,” said Universal Pictures executive VP Austin Barker in a statement. “Felix & Paul Studios has created a stunning experience, one that represents spectacular advancements in cinematic, narrative storytelling in VR. It’s thrilling to bring Jurassic World to life in this way.”

“’Jurassic World: Blue’ invites viewers to immerse themselves in what it would feel like to be in close proximity with this stunning creature—with the mixture of striking beauty and awe that accompanies this unique VR experience,” added Felix & Paul Studios co-founder and creative director Félix Lajeunesse.

“Jurassic World: Blue” combines live-action and computer-generated imagery in 360° 3D, and each of the two episodes was filmed in just one take, using the studio’s proprietary VR camera. Visual effects were provided by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and sound design and mixing was done by Headspace Studio.