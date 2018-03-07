‘Jurassic World’ Mobile Game With ‘Pokémon Go’-Like Features Set for Spring 2018 Launch

Fans of Universal’s “Jurassic World” franchise will soon be able to stare face-to-face with the snarling dinos in a new smartphone game — and breed them to fight in battles with other players.

It’s the first “Jurassic World” mobile game that will use augmented-reality to let users interact with dinosaurs as if they were physically present, similar the Niantic Labs’ “Pokémon Go” breakout AR hit.

Universal is producing the game, called “Jurassic World Alive,” in partnership with mobile-game developer Ludia, the third title the two have worked on together. The companies didn’t announce a specific release date but said it will launch globally just ahead of the premiere of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The movie is set to bow in theaters across the U.S. and Canada on June 22, 2018.

“Jurassic World Alive” shows the AR trend for mobile gaming hasn’t faded yet. Other augmented-reality titles in the works include titles based on “The Walking Dead”, “Ghostbusters” and Harry Potter” entertainment franchises.

In “Jurassic World Alive,” players collect a variety of dinosaurs while exploring their own neighborhoods and cities around the world. It will feature free in-game incubators and exclusive dinosaurs, including creatures featured in “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Related Magic Leap Rakes in $461 Million More Funding, Mostly From the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Universal Fires Marketing President Josh Goldstine Following Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Players discover dinosaurs by locating them on a map and deploying an in-game drone to collect DNA samples, and can then level up and create genetically modified dinosaurs in a lab to compete in real-time player-versus-player arena battles to earn more rewards.

Universal and Ludia released sample screenshots of the game:

“Jurassic World fans have long dreamed of seeing these majestic and sometimes frightening creatures in real life,” said Chris Heatherly, EVP of games and digital platforms for Universal Brand Development. “With the location and AR technology available today, we can finally make that dream a reality.”

Montreal-based Ludia is a subsidiary of FremantleMedia. The developer’s games portfolio including “Jurassic World: The Game,” “What’s Your Story?”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends,” “Dragons: Rise of Berk,” “Family Feud 2 & Friends” and “The Price Is Right.”

The free-to-play “Jurassic World Alive” will be available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Universal and Ludia have set up jurassicworldalive.com with more info and the ability for fans to pre-register.

Watch the teaser trailer for “Jurassic World Alive”: