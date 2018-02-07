‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”
The ad for the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise had an estimated media value of $11.93 million through Sunday for a single national ad airing on one network: NBC — during, yes, the Super Bowl. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from Jan. 29 – Feb. 4. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) In fact, four out of our top five movie ads had Super Bowl airings.
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” also had the best iSpot Attention Index (140) in the ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).
Behind it in second place: Universal Pictures’ “Skyscraper,” which saw two national ad airings across two networks, with an estimated media value of $8.07 million.
TV ad placements for Lucasfilm’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (EMV: $7.8 million), Columbia Pictures’ “Peter Rabbit” ($6.35 million) and Paramount Pictures’ “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” ($5.38 million) round out the chart.
Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend
$11.93M – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Super Bowl 2018
$8.07M – Skyscraper Super Bowl 2018
$7.8M – Solo: A Star Wars Story Super Bowl 2018
$6.35M – Peter Rabbit
$5.38M – Mission: Impossible – Fallout Super Bowl 2018
1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 01/29/2018 and 02/04/2018.
* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from more than seven million smart TVs, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.