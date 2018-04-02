‘Jumanji’ Sequel Tops DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sales Charts

Warner's 'Justice League' drops to No. 2

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
CREDIT: Courtesy of Sony

Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” debuted at No. 1 on both national home video sales charts for the week ended March 24.

The adventure comedy – a sequel to the 1995 original “Jumanji” – was a surprise hit at the box office, earning $402 million in U.S. theaters and nearly $950 million worldwide.

Now that it’s available for home viewing, the film bowed in the top spot on both the NPD VideoScan overall disc sales chart, which tracks combined DVD and Blu-ray Disc sales, as well as the dedicated Blu-ray Disc sales chart for the week ended March 24.

The original “Jumanji” starred Robin Williams and was based on a children’s book about a board game come to life. The follow-up features a group of teenagers sucked into a video game version of Jumanji, where they take on avatars played by Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas.

Warner’s “Justice League” dropped to No. 2 on both charts, selling 35% as many copies as Jumanji. The superhero team-up adventure, which earned $229 million at the domestic box office, had debuted at No. 1 on both charts the prior week.

Universal Pictures’ “Pitch Perfect 3” debuted at No. 3 on both charts. The musical comedy, the third and final installment in the “Pitch Perfect” series, has made $104.9 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

Walt Disney’s “Coco” remained No. 4 on both charts.

Twentieth Century Fox’s animated “Ferdinand” was No. 5 on the overall disc sales chart, while on the Blu-ray Disc sales chart, the No. 5 spot went to Disney’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

A third new release to make the top 10 was Paramount’s “Downsizing,” a social satire about people shrinking themselves to save money – and to save the planet. The film, which stars Matt Damon, earned less than $25 million in U.S. theaters and debuted at No. 8 on both sales charts.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” generated 58% of its total unit sales from Blu-ray Disc, NPD data shows, with 7% coming from 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Pitch Perfect 3” generated 57% of its sales from Blu-ray Disc, and “Downsizing,” 60%.

On Media Play News’ rental chart for the week ended March 25, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” also debuted at No. 1, while “Justice League” soared to No. 2 now that it’s week-long holdback from Redbox is over.

“Pitch Perfect 3” debuted at No. 3, while “Ferdinand” shot to No. 4 now that it’s available at Redbox, also a week after its initial release.

“Thor: Ragnarok,” the top rental the prior week, slipped to No. 5.

Thomas K. Arnold is Editorial Director of <a href=”http://For complete sales and rental charts, visit MediaPlayNews.com“>Media Play News.

Top 20 NPD VideoScan First Alert, powered by Nielsen, chart for the week ended 3/24/18:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (new)
2. Justice League
3. Pitch Perfect 3 (new)
4. Coco
5. Ferdinand
6. Thor: Ragnarok
7. The Shape of Water
8. Downsizing (new)
9. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle + Jumanji two-movie collection (new)
10. The Star
11. Wonder
12. Jumanji
13. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
14. Spider-Man: Homecoming
15. Pitch Perfect Trilogy (new)
16. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
17. The Lion King (1994)
18. Paw Patrol: Sea Patrol
19. Blade Runner 2049
20. Moana

Top 10 Media Play News rental chart for the week ended 3/25/18:

1. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (new)
2. Justice League
3. Pitch Perfect 3 (new)
4. Ferdinand
5. Thor: Ragnarok
6. Downsizing (new)
7. The Shape of Water
8. Coco
9. Daddy’s Home 2
10. I, Tonya

