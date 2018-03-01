Judd Apatow to Launch Online Class on Comedy

For 90 bucks, Judd Apatow will teach you the secrets of being a middle-age comedy maestro.

The filmmaker and comedian will lead his first online class, offered exclusively via startup MasterClass, slated to launch in the spring of 2018. Students can enroll in the class for $90, or pay $180 per year for unlimited access to MasterClass’ more than two dozen current and upcoming celebrity-led courses.

Apatow’s course will include 32 video lessons, directed by Jay Roach (the “Austin Powers” films, “Meet the Parents”). In the course, Apatow will share lessons on how to create comedy storylines, write stand-up, and direct comedies. He also will offer advice on how to pitch ideas and navigate the industry. In addition, class enrollees will be able to upload videos to get feedback from the class, and Apatow will answer select student questions.

“I have been mentored by many great comedians in my life. If someone out there watches this class and it’s helpful in their development as a comic mind, and they can create something that makes the world a happier place, then I did something that I can be proud of,” Apatow said in a statement.

Apatow is the producer, director and writer of movies including “Knocked Up,” “This Is 40,” “Funny People,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (co-written with Steve Carell). In addition, Apatow has produced movies and TV shows including “Anchorman,” “Freaks and Geeks,” Oscar-nominated films “Bridesmaids” and “The Big Sick,” HBO’s “Girls” and “Crashing,” and Netflix’s “Love.” Apatow returned to his stand-up roots with the 2017 Netflix special, “The Return.”

Pre-enrollment in Apatow’s class is available now at masterclass.com/ja.

Launched in 2015, the MasterClass roster includes classes from Samuel L. Jackson (on acting), Steve Martin (comedy), Hans Zimmer (film scoring), Werner Herzog (filmmaking), Aaron Sorkin (screenwriting), Shonda Rhimes (writing for TV), David Mamet (drama writing) and Gordon Ramsay (cooking).

Upcoming classes on MasterClass are scheduled to include those led by Helen Mirren, Martin Scorsese, Ron Howard and Malcolm Gladwell.